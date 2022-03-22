How to join early access for Blankos Block Party

Customizable avatars aren’t exactly a new thing in gaming, but the emergence of NFTs has made this a key selling point for many game developers. Mythical Games have created Blankos Block Party as much as a proof of concept for an NFT economy as it is a chance for players to play the game, with the blockchain technology proving to be the backbone of what they are trying to create with their game.

The game has launched in Early Access, so if you’re interested in getting involved early, now is your chance.

How to join the Blankos Block Party early access

Blankos Block Party is, at its core, an NFT marketplace with a game developed around it, allowing players to control and trade their own version of stylized Funko Pop figurines as they race, platform, and fight through various quests. If you want to try out Blankos Block Party before the full version of the game goes live, then you’ll need to head to the website and download the launcher for your operating system. At the moment the game supports both Windows and Mac operating systems.

Image via Mythical Games

Once you’ve downloaded the launcher, you’ll need to create an account, which can be done from the page that opens after you’ve downloaded the launcher. After that, you just need to wait until the game has been installed and you’ll be ready to get started creating your own characters in the Blankos Block Party system. As per usual, you’ll want to read the Terms and Conditions that pop up to make sure you’re on board with sharing your data, but you should be good to go.