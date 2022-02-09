How to join or leave a guild in Lost Ark

Playing an MMO like Lost Ark without playing with others can leave a bit to be desired, merely due to how much flavor other players can bring to daily game play. So when considering Lost Ark’s built-in guild system, bear in mind that joining a guild can elevate the game for you. Also note that it’s relatively simple to leave a guild if things simply aren’t working out.

To join a guild within Lost Ark, first reach the city of Prideholme. A new button will highlight in the bottom right, called Community. Then navigate to the Guild button within the new window, and select it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a specific guild, Lost Ark has search functions built-in at the top of the guild window. You can search based on the name, description, or even how the enlistment process works. Once you’ve found the desired guild, you can click ‘Request’ to ask to join the guild. Then, wait for a guild master to allow you entrance.

Alternatively, if the guild is an instant join, you’ll instantly be placed with your new companions inside of that guild. The third option, for password protected guilds, will request a password, then instantly grant access on successful input.

Once you’re in the guild, things might not be working out too well. Maybe you’re not enjoying the guild chat, or some other such displeasure. Thankfully, leaving is almost as simple as joining.

To leave a guild, open the chat box and type ‘/guildleave’. A query box will open, cautioning you that you’re about to leave your guild and there will be a penalty cooldown. Click accept, and enjoy your new lease on life.