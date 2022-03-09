How to join the Network Test for Gundam Evolution

Developer Bandai Namco and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that Gundam Evolution is releasing this year in North America, Europe, and Japan. The game will release on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One, as well as a simultaneous release for PC.

Gundam Evolution will be a free-to-play hero shooter, pitting two teams of six against each other in a competitive environment. The game will feature dynamic team-play as well as mobile suits from the Gundam universe. The game will also launch with three different game modes that offer different strategies to win.

Gundam Evolution will have “Closed Network Tests” which will take place on PC and all console platforms for players to test out the game and the online servers. If you’re eager to play the game, you might be wondering how to sign up for the Network Test for Gundam Evolution.

To sign up for the PC Network Test, visit the Gundam Evolution official Store page on Steam. Scroll down to the middle of the page, and you’ll see a tab that reads: “Join the GUNDAM EVOLUTION Playtest.” You can then click “Request Access” to register your interest in the playtest. The playtest will be held from April 7 to April 12.

Unfortunately, this playtest will launch first on PC, so console players are out of luck. However, the developers did announce that a future playtest will be held on consoles at a later date. This post will be updated with news of that when made available.