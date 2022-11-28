Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds codes (November 2022)

Roblox has all sorts of games for anime fans, and some of the best anime games are based on One Piece. One such straightforward One Piece game on Roblox is Fruits Battlegrounds. In the game, you start off as a newbie with one devil fruit power and fight others to earn a bounty. As you progress in the game, you unlock newer devil fruits and use their power to defeat more powerful enemies.

You can unlock new devil fruits by spending gems on opening treasure chests. The game also has PvP, where you can test your skills and power against your friends. To get a quick boost, you can take advantage of codes for Fruits Battlegrounds.

All Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds codes

Developer Popo keeps its game updates with newer and fun additions. The developers also add newer codes for the players that can help them get free gems, making codes one of the quickest ways to get free devil fruits. Additionally, the developers will add more working codes as the game reaches newer milestones and receives more updates. Below are all the codes for Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds.

Active Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds codes

PRESENT4YOU —Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems. WUPDATEORNAH —Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems. 4KGANGO —Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems. 5KSQUAD —Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems. THXFOR10K—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

Expired Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds codes

Below are all expired Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds codes.

1KLIKESGANG—Redeem this code to get a random amount of free gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the working codes in Roblox Fruits Battlegrounds, follow the steps below.