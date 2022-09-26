How to make bunk beds in Minecraft

On a popular Minecraft world with lots of players, night can only pass safely into day if every single player finds a bed and goes to sleep. In worlds with limited real estate or small living spaces, it can be difficult to accommodate everyone with their own bed and bedroom. If this is the case, then building bunk beds can be a resourceful and stylish way of tucking everyone in.

How to build a bunk bed

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bunk beds can take multiple forms in Minecraft, where their configurations and styles can vary depending on the builder and the needs of the players. In order for any type of bunk bed design to work, only three requirements need to be met. Beds must be placed on two solid, flat blocks in a one-by-two column, each bed must have a full block’s worth of space above it for a player to safely fit in it, and players will need some way to climb to the top bunk.

A bunk bed build can be as simple as two parallel beds stacked on top of one another, with a thin layer of wooden slab blocks separating the two in order to account for the top bunk. At the foot of each bunk bed is a two-block high stack of any normal-sized square blocks, on which you can place a ladder. Having a headboard, built from a wooden door and upward-facing trapdoor, can provide aesthetic charm but is not necessary for the structure of the beds.

The layout of these bunk beds can vary depending on the building space allowed. For example, two sets of simple, parallel bunk beds can face one another and share a footboard, saving a column’s worth of space while giving four players a place to sleep. Alternatively, you can build a bunk bed shorter and wider to allow for double beds.

Looking to rest your head on something more comfortable? Try out these more elaborate bed builds.