How to perform a submission in WWE 2K23

One of the hallmarks of professional wrestling is the submission move. There are countless iconic submissions, like Lex Luger’s Torture Rack to Daniel Bryan’s YES! Lock. Submissions can be attempted in WWE 2K23, but you’ll need to know how to use them first. With that said, let’s take a look at the controls for a submission in WWE 2K23, plus the special mini-game that is associated with submissions.

What is the control to perform a submission in WWE 2K23

Attempting a submission in WWE 2K23 is not all that hard. Press and hold RT/R2 when near an opposing wrestler. Then, follow that up with either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation).

To recap:

RT/R2 (HOLD) + B/Circle

Once a submission is locked in, it’s time to finish the match. Now in order to do that, the submission mini-game will begin. Here, the goal is the mash whatever button appears on the top of health bar that appears on the screen. This is an example of that screen:

Remember that the required button input will change after some time. Make sure to watch the screen carefully for that change.

How to block submission in WWE 2K23

For those locked into a submission, the goal is to push out of it. The way to get out of submission is exactly the same as compared to using one. Just press the button displayed on the screen repeatedly to unlock it.

That’s all you will need to know about submissions. Just make sure to look at your wrestler’s moveset before heading into the ring. This will give the player an indication as to what submission options are available.