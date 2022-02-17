How to play Horizon Forbidden West early

If you’re eager to jump into Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll want to know the quickest way to jump into the game. The game is building up to become a huge release. In this guide, we’re going to cover all the ways you might be able to play Horizon Forbidden West early ahead of its official release.

There are only a handful of methods available to you. We recommend checking out any local game shops in your area that you know will have the game on launch. Head on over there and see if they have the game early. If they do, some of the representatives might sell it to you before it officially drops, but that’s a stretch and certainly not a guarantee.

The other choice is to receive a code early or receive your physical copy earlier from the website you purchased it from. Unfortunately, digital codes are a bit trickier. You have the option to create a PlayStation account in a different region, one that has access to Horizon Forbidden West before yours does. However, the problem is you’ll need to pay in the local currency, which means you have a card or an account that will pay for it. If you don’t, you’ll be unable to grab it before the official launch.

No matter what edition of Horizon Forbidden West you bought, there was no early access for the game. If none of the previous methods work for you, you’ll have to wait until the game officially releases to begin playing.