How to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin offers players a very different type of content to the mainline series. The action combat is replaced with a more tactical, rock/paper/scissors setup. This means players can if they wish, engage in some good old-fashioned head-to-head battles. You can also still play with your friends, teaming up to take on all manner of monsters.

To get access to multiplayer, you will need to play through the game until you get to the quest called “The Stranger in Black”. This will be you introduced to a character called Alwin. Players will need to take on Alwin in battle and win or lose, this will unlock the multiplayer portion of the game.

Players can begin their multiplayer session by making their way to the quest board and selecting the new Multiplayer option by interacting with it. They will then have the following options available to them:

Co-op Quests

Versus Battles

Match ID Search

Multiplayer Settings

Co-op Quests have match-making and will load you in with other players who are also looking for party members. Versus battles is the competitive side of multiplayer, while Match ID Search will allow you to join specific instances by entering the Match ID that you can get from other players.

It is important to notice that you cannot out level the multiplayer content, as players who have heavily over-leveled the content will be capped at something that is appropriate for the quests. This means that you cannot just throw your friends on your back and hard carry them through the content.