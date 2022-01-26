How to play Pokémon Legends: Arceus early

The arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is right around the corner. The game launches to the Nintendo Switch on January 28, and for some eager fans, getting their hands on the game as soon as possible is the main priority. If you’re looking to try and grab the game early, there are a few ways to do it, but it mostly boils down to luck. Here’s what you need to know about the play Pokémon Legends: Arceus early.

The best way to ensure you can grab a copy of Pokémon Legends early is to visit your local game store. Some of these locations might already have a physical copy available for you to grab, and if they do, you could grab it before the official digital launch date. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work, and typically, any store location offering a physical copy will already be sold out. However, you might have the rare opportunity to grab one before they’re all gone, so it’s always worth taking a look to see what’s available.

The second alternative is to create a Nintendo Switch account, set the region to Australia or New Zealand, and purchase the game from Nintendo’s digital store. You’ll need to use a credit card or payment method that is valid for that region, but if you can, you should be able to grab the game and download it to your Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Legends officially launches in every region of the world at midnight on January 28, which means those in Australia and New Zealand have a chance to grab the game early. If you cannot try any of these two methods, you’ll have to wait for midnight to roll around to your region before you can jump into the game.