How to polish furniture in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing New Horizons brought in a bunch of new features to the game. One of these features is the ability to polish furniture to give it that extra sparkle and shine. Polished items emit sparkles for a while and it lasts longer the more you polish the item. Here’s how to unlock this ability and use it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the DLC has been downloaded, you will get a call from Tom Nook. Soon after you will arrive at the airport where you will meet Lottie and get hired to design vacation homes. Take a flight out to the islands and start your new job.

On the island, you will meet two new characters, Wardell and Niko. After meeting these characters, you will get to work designing homes. You will need to design a few homes (around 3 or 4) before you learn how to polish items. After a while of designing homes, walk into the office to find Wardell dressed up in cleaning attire. Lottie will explain that he likes to polish the furniture when nobody is around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back to designing homes and when you are done designing your next home, Niko will walk in and tell you how to polish the furniture to give it that extra shine. To polish the furniture, press the L button to change into your cleaning attire. After that, hold down the A button while standing in front of a piece of furniture to polish it. The longer you hold down the A button, the shinier the item will get. Tap the A button on an item to remove the polish.