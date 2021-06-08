Playdate is a quirky device from publisher Panic. It’s a handheld console built to house unique games that will be shipped every week over the course of seasons. The device includes a crank, its main gimmick, used with every game to make controls feel more mechanical and individual. No one knew when this device would be available for a long time, if ever, but now the release window has been confirmed. In this article, we’ll cover exactly how to preorder a Playdate, giving you all the information you need to get one as soon as possible.

Preorders open in July 2021

You’ll be able to preorder a Playdate from the official website once preorders are live. The device itself costs $179 and includes the first season of games, two each week for twelve weeks. During the first Playdate Update stream, Panic announced that preorders for Playdates will open in July. The company will provide one week’s full notice before preorders go live. We don’t have a firm date for the preorder window just yet. The date will be announced via Twitter first, so follow @Playdate to stay up to date with when you can place an order.

How to preorders for Playdate work?

Panic has also revealed that once preorders for Playdate open, they’ll remain open so that everyone can get their orders in. However, the company added that orders would be fulfilled on a first come, first served basis. That means that the sooner you get your order in, the sooner your device will be delivered. The company doesn’t expect supply issues, but there is a concern that a shortage in certain parts and sheer demand could result in some orders taking longer to fulfill. Once your order is placed, you can cancel it at any time.