How To Recruit in Nightingale

Recommended Videos

Nightingale is a game all about inventory management and base building, at least when you’re first starting out in the wilds of multiple realms. After your fae friend leaves you, you’re on your own, but it doesn’t have to stay that way for very long.

In Nightingale, your inventory teeters on a weight limit that can be pretty inconvenient. However, you don’t have to face these inconveniences alone. Just like Skyrim, there’s a companion system that you can unlock that allows you to bring NPCs along with you on the adventure, whether it’s to slay beasts or carry three hundred rocks back to your base.

How Recruitment Works in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

To recruit someone, you first need to find a character. The realms throughout Nightingale are pretty sparse when it comes to people, especially those that you can recruit. So far, we haven’t seen any NPCs with actual lines other than their basic questline that are recruitable. However, we have seen NPCs that are recruitable as long as you complete a basic task. This task can involve building base materials like beds and chests or helping gather resources like wood and stone or animal products.

Related: How to Move Buildings & Bases in Nightingale

If you want a follower to tag along with you, all you need to do is talk to them and complete their request. Once you complete whatever quest they’ve set out for you, they will automatically start following you. There’s no notification, no indicator, nothing, until you notice that someone is following you with the Recruited title above their head. This was quite a spook once I wandered off, having completed a quest and looking for the quest bearer.

Related: How to Increase Gear Score in Nightingale

What Can You Do With a Recruit in Nightingale?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Nightingale, your recruits are very similar to followers or companions in Skyrim. They follow you around as best they can, fight with you when an enemy attacks, and can hold everything from weapons to resources, to armor and food. They don’t require food themselves but are subject to HP loss from hail, enemies, or any other natural dangers.

Protect your Nightingale recruits, and you can have some extra inventory space as you build your base or relocate your point of Respite. They’ll even help build your base for you if they can do so in their inventory.