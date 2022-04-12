How to recruit Macha in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

There are 45 playable characters you can recruit in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to recruit them all on your first playthrough. Some characters are recruited over the course of the story, others are locked behind choices, and the rest can easily be missed if you aren’t doing side content.

One of the characters locked behind a choice is Macha. Macha is Korcha’s mother, who you first meet when you wake up in Guldove after your encounter with Lynx. She’s a great Green innate damage dealer, although not as strong as Glenn. If you’re interested in recruiting Macha, here’s how:

After you learn that Kid has been poisoned and is in critical condition after being stabbed by Lynx, Korcha encourages you to save her. Here, you’re given the choice of saving her or not. You’ll want to say no here. Korcha gets upset at you and storms off. Later, you’ll have to awkwardly ask him to let you use his boat so you can continue on with the story. Though he says no, Macha comes in and talks some sense into him. After this scene, she’ll take you to Termina. Once you speak to Glenn, talk to Macha, who is sitting at the docks. She’ll ask you if you’ll let her join your party. Say yes.

Now, it’s important to remember that although you get great characters like Glenn and Macha by refusing to save Kid, in turn, you get locked out of a few characters like Korcha, Mel, and Razzly. These characters can’t compare to Glenn and Macha, so don’t worry too much about it.