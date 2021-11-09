How to recruit scientists in Jurassic World Evolution 2

Scientists are an important tool in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and they are required if you want to complete assignments and expeditions. Recruiting scientists with different skill sets is important and assigning them correctly is even more important. When recruiting a scientist, make sure to consider their skills, skill potential, and traits. After all, they should fit the job they will be assigned to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can recruit scientists, you need to build a Staff Center or a Control Center. These buildings increase your capacity. You can find these buildings under the Operations tab. Once you have one of these buildings complete, you will be able to start the recruitment process.

Go to the recruitment page to start recruiting your staff. This can be done in a few ways. You can select the Control Center or Staff Center and select the view scientists button. This will take you straight to the recruitment page. You can also access the recruitment page by selecting the control room tab from the side menu and selecting the recruitment tab in the top left corner. Once there, select the recruit button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The recruitment screen will show you all the scientists that you are able to hire at the current moment. Each scientist has points in Logistics, Genetics, and Welfare skills. Each scientist also has a trait that. Make sure to focus on these when choosing one to recruit. Remember, each task has a skill requirement that needs to be met by the scientists assigned to it.