Genshin Impact promo codes and how to redeem them (April 2021)

Everybody loves free stuff, and gamers are no different. If you have been playing Genshin Impact then you will be aware that it is basically a mobile game that is available on PC and PlayStation 4 as well. This is no bad thing, as it is actually a fantastic game that is fun to play, but you still might want to get your hands on some free loot.

The good news is that Genshin Impact does have promo codes that can get you all sorts of in-game rewards such as items, resources, and currency. To get these rewards, you will need to redeem the codes which is a pretty easy process.

The first thing you need to do is hit Adventure Rank 10. This is a pretty easy process, and can be done just by playing the game. After that, you will be able to redeem promo codes via the official promo code page.

So, to quickly recap:

Reach Adventure Rank 10

Visit the promo code redemption page

Pick the server you play on, enter your character nickname and the promo code

Press Redeem

On PlayStation, you will need to hit the Options button to open the main menu, then go the Cog icon. From there navigate down the list to account and click on Redeem code.

Active Codes

Remember, active codes are only redemable if you have not already done so, they do not refresh every month.

SBNBUK67M37Z – 50 Primogems

– 50 Primogems GENSHINGIFT – 50 primogems, 3x Hero’s Wit

– 50 primogems, 3x Hero’s Wit GS6ACJ775KNV – 50 Primogems

– 50 Primogems TT7BVJNPL249 – 50 Primogems

Expired Codes

5KVeIbSxDUU – 100 Primogems, ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

G3tQq6TOqmE – 100 Primogems, five Hero’s Wit

eATDgIXLD56 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

GOLNXLAKC58 – 50 Primogems

GENSHIN1111 – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

GENSHINZHB30 – 160 Primogems

GENSHINMYYOI – 30 Primogems

GENSHINMHYOM – 30 Primogems

GENSHINMHYOO – 30 Primogems

GENSHIN0928A – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

GENSHIN0928E – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

GENSHIN0928N – 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

GENSHIN1006A – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure xp

GENSHIN1006S – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure xp

GENSHIN1006U – 30 Primogems, 5 Adventure xp

nBEm3myAL2b – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

dU2mhjQL1ZT – 100 Primogems, five Hero’s Wit

jsSK8n23jzR – 100 Primogems, ten Mystic Enhancement Ore

Cuupmbjsvd – 50 Primogems

– 50 Primogems 153YuSaenh – 30 primogems, 5 Adventurer’s Experience

GSIMPTq125 – 60 primogems, 10000 Mora

Developers miYoHo also have some important information about code redemptions that you should be aware of:

Before redeeming a code, log in to your account and make sure you have created a character in the game and have linked your miHoYo account in the User Center. Otherwise, you will be unable to redeem the code After redeeming a code, you will receive the redeemed item via in-game mail. Check in-game to see that you have received it. Pay attention to the redemption conditions and validity period of the redemption code. A code cannot be redeemed after it expires. Each redemption code can only be used once. The same character cannot use redemption codes of the same type more than once. Once a code is redeemed, the redemption cannot be revoked. Make sure you log into the correct account before redeeming the code. If you encounter any problems during the code redemption process, please contact Customer Service.

