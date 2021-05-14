Roblox King Legacy codes (May 2021)

Roblox King Legacy is a game based on the manga series, One Piece, in which players can create their character and upgrade it along with its weapons by using Beli, fruits, and more. In order to help you perform better in the game, we have listed down the latest codes for Roblox King Legacy that you can redeem to get free Beli, Gems, weapons, and more.

Roblox King Legacy Redeem Codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of the King Legacy codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

200MVISITS – 100K Cash

100K Cash 300KFAV – 100K Cash

100K Cash BeckyStyle – 100K Cash

100K Cash Peodiz – 100K Cash

100K Cash DinoxLive – 100K Cash

100K Cash KingPieceComeBack – 100K Cash

100K Cash REDBIRD – 250K Cash

250K Cash NewDragon – 3 Gems

3 Gems Brachio – 1 Gem

1 Gem 150KLIKES – Stat Reset

Expired Codes

DragonIsStrong – 100k Beli 22kLike – Stat Reset Shadow – 1 Gem 26kLikes – Stat Reset Peerapat – 200k Beli 35MVisit – 100k Beli Thanakorn – 300k Beli 45MVISIT – 100k Beli MAOKUMA – Stat Reset 100KFAV – 100k Beli

How to redeem codes in Roblox King Legacy