Roblox King Legacy codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest working codes for Roblox King Legacy.
Roblox King Legacy is a game based on the manga series, One Piece, in which players can create their character and upgrade it along with its weapons by using Beli, fruits, and more. In order to help you perform better in the game, we have listed down the latest codes for Roblox King Legacy that you can redeem to get free Beli, Gems, weapons, and more.
Roblox King Legacy Redeem Codes
Some of the King Legacy codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- 200MVISITS – 100K Cash
- 300KFAV – 100K Cash
- BeckyStyle – 100K Cash
- Peodiz – 100K Cash
- DinoxLive – 100K Cash
- KingPieceComeBack – 100K Cash
- REDBIRD – 250K Cash
- NewDragon – 3 Gems
- Brachio – 1 Gem
- 150KLIKES – Stat Reset
Expired Codes
- DragonIsStrong – 100k Beli
- 22kLike – Stat Reset
- Shadow – 1 Gem
- 26kLikes – Stat Reset
- Peerapat – 200k Beli
- 35MVisit – 100k Beli
- Thanakorn – 300k Beli
- 45MVISIT – 100k Beli
- MAOKUMA – Stat Reset
- 100KFAV – 100k Beli
How to redeem codes in Roblox King Legacy
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox King Legacy and click on the Menu button present on the top left corner of the screen.
- Hit the ‘Code’ button and paste your code there.
- Click on Accept button to claim the reward.