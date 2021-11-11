How to redeem PUBG: New State coupon codes

PUBG: New State has a ton of in-game cosmetics, including characters, outfits, gun skins, emotes, and more that players can unlock either by completing various missions and challenges or spending UC. However, the number of free rewards is quite less than the premium rewards, but it can cost you a lot of money.

In that case, you can redeem PUBG: New State coupon codes to claim unique premium rewards in your inventory for free, and here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Image via Krafton

Open PUBG: New State on your device and go to the in-game settings from the top right corner of the screen. Copy your Account ID from there and go to the official PUBG: New State Coupon Redemption page. Paste your Account ID that you copied along with the coupon code. Verify your details again to avoid any mistake. Click on the Redeem button, and you will receive your free item in your in-game inbox. Open PUBG: New State again and go to the inbox section to collect your reward.

It is also worth noting that if you want to redeem a coupon code, then do it as soon as possible since they normally expire soon.