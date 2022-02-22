How to refight bosses and get the True Ending in Monark

Warning: spoilers ahead for the post-game of Monark.

Once you’ve defeated the final boss, you’ll be warped back to the True Student Council room. A new pop-up appears, explaining how you can now refight all of the Monarks to prove yourself worthy yet again. This is the key to getting the True Ending, as you will have to run a gauntlet of max level bosses and enemies before appearing at the true final boss. Here’s how to get the True Ending in Monark.

Normally, to refight all of the Monarks, you would need to farm each of their Abyssal stages until the phone number appears in your contacts list — this can take several hours, as the drop rate is quite low. Thankfully, these numbers are set in stone, so all you have to do is dial the correct number and you will appear at the requisite throne. Be warned — each of these bosses are level 99 with upwards of 7500 health. You need to go in fully prepared, or you’ll face certain doom.

Here are the numbers in order:

Throne of Pride (SIN Monark Superbia): 815-*50-#97

(SIN Monark Superbia): 815-*50-#97 Throne of Wrath (SIN Monark Ira): 264-849-#13

(SIN Monark Ira): 264-849-#13 Throne of Envy (SIN Monark Invidia): 68*-761-110

(SIN Monark Invidia): 68*-761-110 Throne of Lust (SIN Monark Luxuria): 3*#-651-#53

(SIN Monark Luxuria): 3*#-651-#53 Throne of Greed (SIN Monark Avaritia): **5-093-396

(SIN Monark Avaritia): **5-093-396 Throne of Sloth (SIN Monark Acedia): #*6-3**-4#3

(SIN Monark Acedia): #*6-3**-4#3 Throne of Gluttony (SIN Monark Gula): *#0-194-952

(SIN Monark Gula): *#0-194-952 Throne of Night (SIN Yoru): *38-904-#36

(SIN Yoru): *38-904-#36 Throne of Sky (SIN Monark Tristia): 106-*5*-7*3

(SIN Monark Tristia): 106-*5*-7*3 True Final Boss: 579-94#-991-# (Only accessible once you have defeated all nine other Monarks)

You can tackle any of the non-final boss Monarks in any order, as they are all equally difficult at level 99 with multiple level 92+ minions. Once you’ve bested all of the SIN Monarks, you can challenge the True Final Boss and, assuming you can withstand it’s onslaught, achieve the True Ending of the game.