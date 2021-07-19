How to register for the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant closed beta

Ubisoft has announced yet another upcoming competitive multiplayer shooter, and this time it’s not based on a Tom Clancy franchise, because it’s based on all of them. Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a first person hero shooter which brings together characters and arenas from the Ghost Recon, The Division, and Splinter Cell series. A closed beta playtest for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will begin in August.

The game is visibly inspired by genre mainstays like Overwatch and Paladins, borrowing the respawn swap mechanics of the former and the ability loadout customization of the latter. XDefiant players will be able to build different loadouts for their chosen characters (referred to as Defiants,) changing everything from weapon and gadgets to abilities and passive traits. The game will have a number of fast-paced game modes at launch, including objective-based modes like Escort. Eliminated players respawn after a short timer, rather than having to sit around and wait for next round; players can also swap to a different loadout on respawn.

How to sign up for the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant closed beta

Ubisoft will hold a series of closed beta playtests for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the first one beginning on August 5. The first beta playtest is restricted to players in the United States and Canada. To sign up for the Tom Clancy’s XDefiant closed beta, head to the official site and pick your preferred platform. You will need a verified Ubisoft account in order to sign up.

Note, that the first playtest is happening only on PC. When it officially launches, XDefiant will also be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5, and Google Stadia, which means that future playtests might include some or all of these platforms as well.