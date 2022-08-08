How to romance the Trapper in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a comedy visual novel based on the popular horror game Dead by Daylight. You find yourself on Murderer’s Island where can date one of the four Killers inhabiting the island. One of these Killers is the iconic Trapper — here’s how to romance this wealthy and buff character in Hooked on You.

How to successfully romance the Trapper in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

The Trapper is a rich murderer who loves to show off how strong he is. If you want to romance the Trapper, here are all the choices you need to make in order to see his route to the end in Hooked on You: a Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.