Like in other games where base building is the main gameplay hook, Nightingale has a respawn point set from the first time you step into the realm. This is called a point of respite and can be located on your map.

While a point of respite is set by default, there is a way to change this spawn point in Nightingale. After you finish the tutorial and pick your first biome to settle in, you’ll soon be able to craft your way through the entire game. Below, we have a short guide on how to set your respawning point in Nightingale.

How To Set Your Point of Respite in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nightingale is a game that relies on your spawn point, and for you, this means a point of Respite. Depending on which biome you choose, your starting area may be much different than other players, with different resources nearby and opportunities with land in the immediate area. Once you travel around a bit and find the perfect spot to settle down for your base, open your building menu by using the B key.

How To Build An Estate Cairn in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

To create a new spawn point for yourself, you’ll need to craft together an Estate Cairn and place it down. This item not only creates a point of Respite for you but also wards off any aggressive mobs nearby, making it effectively a safe zone. This is why you need to scout a location beforehand to build your respawn point exactly where home is.

To build an Estate Cairn in Nightingale, you’ll need to bash plenty of rocks. It requires 20 Rocks and 5 Stone Blocks to craft. You can find Rocks near the water, in neat circular piles that are just ripe to be picked up and put in your companion’s inventory. If you have a pickaxe, even a primitive one, you can break larger rocks to get yourself the 5 Stone Blocks you need for your point of Respite.