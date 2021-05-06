How to solve the Hall of War Brazier Puzzle in Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

One of the earliest puzzles in Resident Evil Village is also one of the most simple. As you explore Castle Dimistrescu, you will discover a hall with a very ornate design on the wall. The room will consist of tiny carvings of soldiers in battle and will be little by a hanging torch in the center.

To the left and right will be a brazier, and if you look around the room you will find the words “Truth the light” written in blood near the door. This is a little bit of a clue about what you need to do.

If you want into the hanging torch you will discover that it can swing around. If you hit it hard enough in the right direction, you can make it swing into the unlit braziers, lighting them on fire. You will need to make the hanging torch hit both braziers, lighting them both on fire, to be able to progress past this.

Now, the physics for the torch are actually a little awkward, and this may not be as simple as it sounds, but stick with it and you will eventually light both of them, causing a secret door to open in the wall that allows you to continue.