How to start Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak quest

The 1.1.0 update of Pokemon Legends: Arceus comes with a handful of new post-game quests. Accessing the Daybreak update’s centerpiece doesn’t require a ton of effort, but a gesture in the right direction would be a great help to any players that put the game down after clearing the story content.

A new quest called A New Anomaly has been added in this new update. First, players should ensure they’ve updated their game. This can be checked in the options menu on the Switch’s main menu. If your game hasn’t been automatically updated, be sure to do so by selecting “Software Update.”

Once updated, if you have cleared the story content of the game, Mai and her Munchlax will be standing with a fresh quest marker in the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the player finds Mai and her Munchlax near the camp, she’ll trigger a short quest asking you to investigate Munchlax’s lead. A nearby island to the southwest called Ranmas island will be the next point of interest.

This begins a short investigation of an incredibly out-of-place mass outbreak of Hisuian Zorua lolling about on a cliff that may be guarded by an Alpha Infernape if you approach from the wrong angle.