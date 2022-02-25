How to take a snapshot of Raikou in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event allows you to catch every Pokémon from the Johto region. It’s an event to celebrate all of the Pokémon that come out of this region, along with the many legendary Pokémon you can encounter, such as Raikou. Raikou had an interesting mechanic in the original games where players would have to chase it down to find it. The same thing is happening here, requiring you to take a snapshot of it. In this guide, we cover how to take a snapshot of Raikou during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

You’ll need to find Raikou before you can attempt taking a picture of it. You’ll have to see it in the wild as if it were a regular Pokémon, which may require you to move around a little bit to locate this legendary Pokémon. Once you do, we highly recommend not attempting to use any of your items or Poké Balls on it, as they won’t work. Instead, click on the camera icon at the top of the screen during the encounter to take a snapshot of it.

After taking the snapshot, you can expect Raikou to run away from you following the encounter. However, you should now receive a handful of items that you can now use to catch Raikou when you reencounter it during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.