How to uninstall and reinstall Minecraft

As popular as Minecraft is, even it can run into issues. Most of the time, these problems can be solved with a quick restart or other troubleshooting, but every now and then, you are to do a full reinstall. Here is how you can uninstall and reinstall Minecraft.

How to uninstall Minecraft

To uninstall Minecraft, you will need to find the game’s files on the platform you are playing on. Here is a rundown on how to fully delete Minecraft from your device on different platforms.

Mobile

Find the Minecraft icon in your app library. Press and hold the icon to bring up options to manage it. Select Uninstall or Delete.

Nintendo Switch

Find the game tile on your home screen OR app library and press the plus button. Go to Manage Software and select Delete Software.

PC

On the Windows search bar, type in and select Uninstall a Program. This will open a new window where you can search for Minecraft in a large list of all programs installed on your computer. Find the game and uninstall it. Do not uninstall the Minecraft Launcher.

PlayStation

Find the game tile either on your home screen or in your Game Library. Press Options to bring up a drop-down menu. Select Delete.

Xbox

Open My Games & Apps and find Minecraft game tile in your game library. Press Menu (the three lines button) to bring up a menu. Select Uninstall.

How to reinstall Minecraft

Whether you are reinstalling Minecraft to try and fix an issue or returning to the game from a long absence, the method is similar to how you would install any other game. If you really want to, you can always find it in the store and set it to download from there as long as you have purchased it digitally. In some other cases, here is how to reinstall Minecraft.

Nintendo Switch

Open the eShop under the account that purchased Minecraft. When loaded up, select your profile icon in the top right corner. Go to the Redownload section and find Minecraft. Click the cloud button to the right to reinstall it.

PC

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select the edition of Minecraft you want to install.

If you deleted the Minecraft Launcher, you can set it to download again either in the Windows Store or Game Pass app.

PlayStation

Go to your Game Library and enter the Your Collection tab. Find Minecraft and set it to download.

Xbox

Open My Games & Apps and scroll down to Full Library. Find Minecraft and set it to download.