Glaceon is coming to Pokémon Unite. They will be available for you to unlock during the first portion of the Pokémon Unite celebration event, giving you the chance to grab them for free. There will be several steps and things you need to do before you add Glaceon to your account. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Glaceon in Pokémon Unite.

How to get Glaceon’s Unite License

The unlock process for Glaceon is through the Icy Glaceon Challenge, which is available on July 21 starting at 12 AM PT. You have until August 14 to grab this license through the challenge. You can find it under the Featured Events section. You will need to obtain 100 tokens during the event. The first four were available when you log into the game.

These are the first four challenges you must complete in the Icy Glaceon Challenge.

Log into the game once (5 tokens)

Participate in 1 battle with a friend (2 tokens)

Participate in 1 battle (5 tokens)

Participate in 3 battles (5 tokens)

These are the first few challenges that are available. You will need 100 tokens to grab this Pokémon, which means returning to the Icy Glaceon Challenge screen to see what other challenges you need to do and work on while playing the game. Participating in the event is key to adding this Eeveeolution license to your collection.

One of these challenges centers around having a friend, so you may need to coordinate with someone else to ensure the two of you can work through the Icy Glaceon Challenge. These are not all the challenges you need to do, and we will update them as we learn them.