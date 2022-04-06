There are multiple characters you can find and unlock as you progress through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You may recognize many of them from the movies, but some of them were merely in the background without too much screen time. One character that has become a legend is Max Rebo, the blue elephant. This guide will cover how to unlock Max Rebo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll have the chance to unlock Max Rebo as you progress through the main story. First, you’ll need to reach the middle of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, shortly after escaping with Han Solo out of Jabba the Hutt’s Palace on Tatooine. When this happens, you’ll be able to find Max Rebo standing outside of the Palace. You can accept his quest called Beats of Rage, where you’ll need to escort him to his next gig on Naboo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, you’ll need to escort Max to the ship in the Jundland Wastes, protecting him from a handful of bounty hunters who are attacking him. Once that wraps up, you’ll need a Scoundrel character to accept the mission, and smuggle Max to Naboo. Again, you’ll be attacked by a handful of bounty hunters along the way.

When you complete the quest and reach Max’s gig in Naboo Space, you’ll have the chance to unlock him in the character selection menu. You can purchase him for 200,000 studs.