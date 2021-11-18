How to unlock Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mystery Gifts are an extremely useful way to receive items you usually couldn’t, and they’re returning in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll be able to obtain exclusive items while playing the game through this system. Here’s what you need to know about how Mystery Gifts work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl compared to other games.

Any gift you receive from a Mystery Gift will come from Nintendo events that you can connect to with a wireless connection, so you’ll want to make sure that your Nintendo Switch can connect to the internet. If your system cannot, you might not obtain a handful of the available Mystery Gifts that make their way into the game. Not all of the Mystery Gifts are tied to having an online connection.

When you receive a Mystery Gift for your account, you’ll be able to redeem it in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl game from the Mystery Gift menu. However, to unlock this in your menu, you’ll need to visit the TV Station in Jublift City, where you need to head up to the third floor. Proceed through the elevator doors when you arrive, and speak with the television produced standing next to his assistant in the lobby. You’ll need to choose the option, “Everyone Happy Wi-Fi Connection,” and Mystery Gifts will be available in your menu after the conversation.

When using the Mystery Gift system, you’ll be able to receive them by connecting to the internet or by using a code or password.