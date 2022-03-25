How to unlock the Gotcha Machine in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s Waddle Dee Town has plenty of things for you to unlock and make use of on the side as you progress through the game. From upgrading your abilities to redeeming codes for presents, there is a good variety of things to do in the downtime. One of those side activities includes collecting figurines from the gacha machine called the Gotcha Machine. Here is how to unlock the Gotcha Machines in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

There are four separate Gotcha Machines that you can unlock in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Each one will reward you with a certain “volume” of figures, with the later ones costing you more. While some figures can be found by completing certain tasks or finding them in levels, you can always purchase a chance to unlock a new one at these machines.