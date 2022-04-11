How to unlock the Meson Martinet starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Corellian Engineering Corporation ship the Meson Martinet can be found in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Here’s where to find it during Episode VII of the game.

You’ll be able to find the Meson Martinet starship at the Resistance Base Command Center on D’Qar. Go to where Leia, C-3PO, BB-8, and the Resistance meets where a large holographic and green model of Starkiller Base is displayed. There is a Resistance Member to the right that has an issue with a door that he can’t unlock. He has a thought block above his head of a yellow ship. Talk to him.

Go to the left of the holographic model, and turn left again into a quiet hallway with supply boxes all over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of the hallway, you’ll find a chest that you can only open with a grenade. Now, change to a prior character you just faced at Maz’s Castle FN-2199. You’ll need a stormtrooper, who has access to a grenade, and he will do the trick. Press the circle button (or B button on Xbox) to rip the chest apart.

The chest contains an electrical panel; pick it up. Go to the electrical switch next to the annoyed Resistance Member you just talked to and install the panel. The previously unlocked door will now open and reveal the Meson Martinet starship.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the most successful games in the franchise. It has even overthroned the mega-popular Elden Ring from its top spot on Steam.