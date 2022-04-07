How to unlock Watto in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Watto is character you’ll meet in Episode I: The Phantom Menace in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. He’s a business owner who owns Anakin and his mother, Shmi, as slaves. Qui-Gon wins a bet against him to set Anakin free, and while Watto is not the most likable character in the galaxy, he’s good at business. You can unlock him and add him to your party in the game. Here’s what you need to do to unlock Watto in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to unlock specific locations in the galaxy. You’ll need to unlock Mos Espa on Tatooine and the planets Coruscant, Jakku, and Takodana. Once you’ve progressed through the main story enough to have access to these locations, you can find Watto in his shop on the south side of Mos Espa.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Watto will have a quest available for you when you arrive, Wupiupi Whoopee. Speak to him about it and accept it. In the quest, you’ll need to visit the Federal District on Coruscant, Tuanul Village on Jakku, and Maz’s Castle on Takodana. Each location contains deadbeats who owe Watto money, and you’ll need to get it back for him.

After visiting each location and gathering up the money, you’ll return to Watto to submit the quest. Not only will you receive a Kyber Brick, but you’ll unlock Watto, and you can buy him in the character selection menu underneath Extra characters for 100,000 Studs.