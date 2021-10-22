How to use handprint panels in Poppy Playtime

There are several panels with glowing hands in the abandoned toy factory in Poppy Playtime. These panels are typically preventing doors from opening up, forcing you to interact with them so you can advance to the next area or avoid the killer toy that’s chasing after you. Both are valid reasons to quickly make your way through Poppy Playtime. Here’s what you need to know about using the handprint panels.

The only way you can use the handprint panels is with the GrabPack. At the beginning of the game, you’ll need to unlock the security room by correctly inputting the color combination blocking this door. After that, listen to the blue tape to learn about the GrabPack, which should open up the glass panel around it so you can equip it.

The artificial hands on the GrabPack are how you interact with these handprint panels. The hands on the pack extend out to grab things, and they hold on to that item until you let them go. For example, when you want to place the hand on a door, you need to hold it there until the lights at the top of the panel are full. Once they’re full, the door opens, and you can move to the next room. You need to make sure you use a hand that matches the same color as the hand panel.