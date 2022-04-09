Occasionally while exploring the world, you will come across mimics. Officially called “Boxer Boys”, these encounters are a sort of 50/50 mini-game, where choosing the right Boxer Boy will grant you a reward. Choose incorrectly, however, and you will be out of luck. There is a trick to winning these encounters, however: here’s how to win a Boxer Boys battle in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Boxer Boys fights are always a 50/50 shot of victory or loss, determined when the encounter starts. If you choose the wrong box, they will call you a sucker and try to engage you normally. However, you can simply run away from them to reset the encounter. Do this until you choose the correct Boxer Boy, and it will be impossible for you to lose.

Boxer Boy loot is set in stone, and the loot table is determined by which Boxer is the correct one. However, once you choose correctly, you cannot reset the encounter to attempt to get specific loot. Here are their loot tables:

Li’l Boxer:

Common Drop: Ice Lance

Rare Drop: Meteorite

Steal: Heal

Rare Steal: Electrobolt

Big Boxer: