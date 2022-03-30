How to win with Seer in Apex Legends – tips and strategies

The recon-focused legend Seer allows players to bring elegance to the chaotic battlefields of Apex Legends. Seer, an information gatherer, brings a new type of scan to the table due to the use of micro-drones that swarm around enemies and constantly give you and your team everything you need to know about opposing Legends’ whereabouts health. In this guide, we will be going over how to use Seer’s kit to help support your team and cause the enemy to panic.

See through the veil.

Seer’s tactical ability, Focus of Attention, is a focused beam of micro-drones that can go through walls and, if hit, interrupt and expose enemy legends. While this may sound strong, Seer players need to be sure to aim the Focus of Attention accurately as the beam is relatively small compared to other scans in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Due to its limitations, Seer’s tactical ability is best when paired with his passive Heart Seeker ability. While aiming down sights or holding out your tactical, the Heart Seeker ability will help you visualize enemy heartbeats and alert you when someone is in the radius of your tactical. Due to this, be sure to always make sure that there are enemies within the orange circle before using Seer’s tactical to get the most benefit from it.

The heart sees what the eye cannot.

Seer’s ultimate ability Exhibit is the perfect tool to give your team as much information as possible while also making the enemy think twice about their moves. While in the radius of Exhibit, enemies will be marked if moving or firing, allowing your team to always keep track of their moves. Throw out your Exhibit ultimate whenever you encounter an enemy squad, and you will immediately give yourself and your team the upper hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While Exhibit is a powerful ability, it can be countered relatively easily if placed without care due to it being destroyable. To avoid this, think about where you are throwing your Exhibit to make it as hard to find as possible for enemy players. Throwing it up high and out of reach of others works well, but you can throw it in a dark corner if you need to use it in a pinch.

Seer is often compared to Bloodhound when it comes to abilities, but the two are actually very different. Where Bloodhound excels in aggression with their scans, Seer is better at focusing on a single squad and forcing them to either reposition or fight head-on. If you are looking to make calculated pushes with your team after getting a plethora of information, then Seer is your Legend.