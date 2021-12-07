Is Druddigon good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

A Dragon-type Pokémon you may consider using in your Pokémon Go roster is Druddigon. It has a few advantages compared to the other Dragon-types, and while it may not have an outrageous amount of stats, it’s a solid choice for you to consider if you want to use it in the battle league. You have to consider the big question: Is Druddigon good, and how do you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokémon. It’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type moves. Druddigon does not have the highest stats. However, it has a maximum CP of 2,732, an attack of 180, a defense of 146, and a stamina of 157.

Because of its lower CP, you primarily want to consider using Druddigon in the Great League, but it’s also a suitable choice for the Ultra League. Both options are solid choices for Druddigon. However, Druddigon does not do well in the Master League because of its lower stats.

When it comes to the best moveset, you want to teach it fast move dragon tail, with charged moves dragon claw and night slash. Both dragon claw and night slash are charged moves that do 50 damage and 35 energy. While having one of these moves is good, having two charged moves that are spammy makes it challenging to be a heavy hitter.

Because of its moveset and stats, Druddigon is a solid Lead or Switch Pokémon. However, you don’t want to rely on it as the Closer because of its lower defense stats. It’s far too weak to stand up to most Pokémon as your last line of defense, but it’s an ideal glass cannon to use at the beginning of an encounter.

Overall, Druddigon is an okay choice in the Battle League, but it’s not going to blow any other Pokémon out of the water.