Is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga open world? Answered

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you explore the galaxy far, far away with your favorite characters. It’s easily the largest Lego game that TT Games has released, and you’ll get the chance to unlock multiple characters, ships, and numerous complete challenges. While this is game is big, is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga an open world game?

Although the game is quite extensive, giving you the chance to explore multiple Star Wars planets seen throughout the many films, the game is not open world. You can travel between these planets and explore several locations within them, but all of them are within a set environment and playground. Open world is sometimes overused for many video games. The Skywalker Saga is likely more of a sandbox game, where you have specific environments you can explore, missions you can complete, challenges waiting for you to find, and much more.

While Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is not an open world experience, you’ll have quite a bit of the galaxy far, far away available to you. We recommend working your way through all nine Star Wars episodes, unlocking each available location to enjoy the full experience in the Galaxy Free Play mode.