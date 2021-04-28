Is Second Extinction crossplay?

Second Extinction is a cooperative shooter game where a team of three people needs to fight back against the growing forces of dinosaurs starting to take over the world. With such a heavy emphasis on teamwork in the game, you will want to have people you can trust behind your back. While playing with friends is the most desirable outcome, that is not always possible if they are playing on a PC while you are on Xbox. With this in mind, does Second Extinction have crossplay?

There is good news and bad news when it comes to the question of crossplay in Second Extinction. The bad news is that there is no crossplay functionality between users on Xbox and PC as of this writing. While anyone playing on Xbox One can play with those on Xbox Series X|S, you cannot play with PC players quite yet.

On the flip side, the good news is that crossplay will be coming in the future. The functionality is expected to be implemented sometime around September 2021. For players trying the game now in early access, that will be a long wait, but it is important to note that what is out now is not the final release version of the game. There will be other additions and changes as more feedback comes in and the developers have a chance to tweak and make improvements.

We will update this post in the future when more information is made available about crossplay.