Is Seiya Suzuki in MLB The Show 22?

Like many other sports games, players in MLB The Show 22 want the game to have updated rosters at all times. Playing with your team’s current roster is a big reason why people buy the game every year, after all. That being said, sometimes updates can take time. With the Chicago Cubs signing Japanese player Seiya Suzuki not long before the season began, is the right fielder in the game?

Unfortunately for Cubs fans, Seiya Suzuki is not currently in MLB The Show 22 officially. He is not on the roster, and there is no card for him, Diamond Dynasty. The developers did not have a chance to work him in because of the MLB lockout and his signing being done just a couple of weeks before the game was released. That being said, we highly expect an update to come soon that includes him officially being added.

While you have to wait for the official player and attributes to make their way into the game, you can download user-created content with Suzuki in it. Select Create in the top right corner of the main menu and go to Vaults. As you tab between these sections, you can download Rosters that others have created that are up to date with real-life or go to Player and search for just the player created by someone else.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As we said above, this is not official, and whoever created that Seiya Suzuki can have altered his attributes to be something you don’t agree with. At the end of the day, the exact same thing can happen with the official update, so if you want updated rosters right now, this is what we recommend doing. That being said, you won’t be able to play online matches with him until he is officially added.