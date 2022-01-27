Is there fall damage in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Unlike past games in the series, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have you worrying about your trainer’s health alongside your Pokémon’s health. Now that the trainer is up for grabs in battles with wild Pokémon, knowing what other areas can cause danger for your avatar is important. With this in mind, does Pokémon Legends: Arceus have fall damage?

Yes, there is fall damage in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This means that if you jump off a cliff or mountaintop, you are putting your trainer in danger. However, you will not take on the damage if you pull out the rideable Braviary or other Pokémon. Jumping on them and letting them traverse you across the area will make it, so you don’t have to worry about going into battles with lower health than normal.

If you do take fall damage and it is enough to deplete your health to zero, your trainer will blackout and be transported back to the last camp you were at, like if a Pokémon were to take your health down. Of course, you are always free to test the limits of your trainer or test how high of a drop they can withstand, but we recommend being careful when descending big hills for the most part.