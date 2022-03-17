Is Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, and Tom Marvello Riddle, also known as Lord Voldemort, was born in 1926. According to Muggle knowledge, there’s no way Lord Voldemort could be alive during the events of Hogwarts Legacy. This guide explains the few reasons that leave possibilities for an encounter with the dark lord.

Will players meet Lord Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy?

It’s unlikely you’ll get to meet or battle Lord Voldemort in Hogwarts Legacy. The developer hasn’t mentioned anything about the character. Likewise, none of the other characters from the movies or books, outside of ghosts and other ancient characters, have appeared in any gameplay shown. Instead, the game will likely set boundaries between itself and the movies and books to present a totally unique and self-contained version of the world around Hogwarts.

How could Lord Voldemort alive be in Hogwarts Legacy?

According to the vast Harry Potter lore established over the years, there are two possible ways that Lord Voldemort could appear in Hogwarts Legacy. They both involve True Time-Turners, which are unique because they are Time-Turners that don’t have a charm placed on them that limits the user to moving back in time by a maximum of five hours. So, in theory, Lord Voldemort could use one to travel back in time to the same year that Hogwarts Legacy is set, meaning players could encounter him.

The second way that Lord Voldemort could appear in Hogwarts Legacy is as a lingering form of himself. Lord Voldemort attaches himself to Professor Quirrell in the first book and movie because he can’t die while his Horcruxes still exist. This means that this particular version of Lord Voldemort isn’t a Horcrux and could go on to attach itself to another host. If that host got a True Time-Turner and traveled back in time to the year Hogwarts Legacy is set, players could encounter that version of Lord Voldemort before the events of the books.