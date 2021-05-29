Knockout City – Tips to play better on Galaxy Burger

Galaxy Burger is undoubtedly one of the more unique restaurants you will come across. In the futuristic world of Knockout City, this food stop is on a large circular pattern with four varying shops scrambled around it. If you dread every time you see this come on the rotation, be sure to check below for some quick tips for success Galaxy Burger.

Take control of the center building

Screenshot by Gamepur

The circular building in the center of the stage is the named restaurant. You will notice that the entrance ways surrounding it are revolving doors. If you and your teammates can get enough balls inside (there is only one in there) and defend that position, you will be in a good spot to win the round. The doors can cut off multiple enemies barging in at once, giving you a numbers advantage when you may need it.

High ground is your friend

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is much more high ground available on Galaxy Burger than any other map at the launch of Knockout City. For starters, there are two floors to the restaurant section. On the inside, the high ground will help you secure the building, but the more significant impact is the high ground outside the Galaxy Burger building. These platforms outside rotate around the building along with the revolving doors. While up here, you have the most cover in the map while having a good angle for firing at enemies below.

Don’t spend too long near the shops outside

Screenshot by Gamepur

Going hand-in-hand with the previous entries, you will want to avoid battling too close to the outside shop stands as much as possible. If on the ground floor, you can be knocked into death pits in these stalls with no chance to recover. On top of them, there is little to no cover at all. If you are confident in your catching abilities, you should be fine, but you leave yourself open to being ganged up on by the enemy team In these areas.

Useful special balls