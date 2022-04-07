Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe vs. Standard Edition comparison

The Lego games from developer Traveller’s Tales have been no stranger to multiple editions ever since the release of Lego Marvel Superheroes. Since then, each subsequent release has been chockful of season passes and a multitude of editions. Skywalker Saga has two different versions, and here is what each one includes.

Standard Edition Content.

image via WB Games

The standard edition is priced at $49.99 on PC. On consoles, it retails for $59.99. The standard edition of the Skywalker Saga comes with the base game and no season pass. The lone bonus included is early access to Classic Ben Kenobi as a playable character. He is a Jedi class character who features heavily during the Episode IV campaign progression.

The Deluxe Edition content.

image via WB Games

The deluxe edition of the Skywalker Saga includes an assortment of content. The season pass will provide several character packs. The PC version is priced at 59.99, while the console price is 69.99. This is everything included in the Deluxe Edition.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Classic Characters Pack

Trooper Pack

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk Minifigure (Physical Game Only)

Special Box Art with Removable Slip Cover (Physical Game Only)

The Mandalorian season 1 and Solo character packs are already available. The rest of the content will release in the coming months.