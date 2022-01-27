List of all new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are new attacks for you to consider using in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Presents Legends Arceus

Image via Nintendo

With the addition of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a handful of new Pokémon moves have released in it. These new attacks can shake up your traditional choices on several returning Pokémon, and you might except to use them on several Hisuian Pokémon that appear in the game. In this guide, we cover all new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a variety of attacks coming to Pokémon Legends. Here’s the breakdown of all these moves. We may be adjusting them based on further evidence by players on how these moves work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Attack NameTypeAttack DamagePPPowerAccuracyEffect
Barb BarragePoison-typePhysical1560100May poison the target. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
Bitter MaliceGhost-type Special1560100May leave the target with frostbite. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
Bleakwind StormFlying-type Special59580May leave the target with frostbite.
Ceaseless EdgeDark-typePhysical156590Will damage the target for several turns.
ChloroblastGrass-typeSpecial512095Damages the user and lowers their speed.
Dire ClawPoison-typePhysical1560100Has a higher chance of potentially landing a critical hit. May leave target poisoned, paralyzed, or drowsy.
Esper WingPsychic-typeSpecial107590Raises the user’s action speed. Has a higher chance of potentially landing a critical hit.
Headlong RushGround-typePhysical5100100Lower’s the user’s defenses.
Infernal ParadeGhost-typeSpecial1560100May burn the target. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
Lunar BlessingPsychic-typeStatus10N/A100Heals the user’s status condition and health. Incoming moves have a chance to miss.
Mountain GaleIce-typePhysical510085Deals damage to target.
Mystical PowerPsychic-typeSpecial107090If the Pokémon excels in offensive, its attack stat increases. If it excels in defense, its defense stats increases.
Power ShiftNormal-typeStatus10N/A100User’s attack and defense stats swap.
Psyshield BashPsychic-typePhysical107090May raise user’s defensive stats.
Raging FuryFire-typePhysical109085User becomes fixated on using this move.
Sandsear StormGround-typeSpecial59580May burn the target.
ShelterSteel-typeStatus10N/A100Raises the user’s defensive stats. Incoming moves have a chance to miss.
Springtide StormFairy-typeSpecial59580This move’s additional effects vary based on the Pokémon’s form.
Stone AxeRock-typePhysical156590User attempts to land a critical hit.
Take HeartPsychic-typeStatus10N/A100The user heals its status conditions and increases it offensive and defensive stats.
Triple ArrowsFighting-typePhysical1550100Increases the chance of future attacks being critical, lowering the target’s defenses.
Victory DanceFighting-typeStatus10N/A100The user’s offensive and defensive stats increase, and the damage health by the user’s moves go up by 50 percent
Wave CrashWater-typePhysical1075100The user takes damage from this attack and it’s action speed increases.
Windbolt StormElectric-typeSpecial59580May leave the target with paralysis.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved