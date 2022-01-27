List of all new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
There are new attacks for you to consider using in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
With the addition of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a handful of new Pokémon moves have released in it. These new attacks can shake up your traditional choices on several returning Pokémon, and you might except to use them on several Hisuian Pokémon that appear in the game. In this guide, we cover all new moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
There are a variety of attacks coming to Pokémon Legends. Here’s the breakdown of all these moves. We may be adjusting them based on further evidence by players on how these moves work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
|Attack Name
|Type
|Attack Damage
|PP
|Power
|Accuracy
|Effect
|Barb Barrage
|Poison-type
|Physical
|15
|60
|100
|May poison the target. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
|Bitter Malice
|Ghost-type
|Special
|15
|60
|100
|May leave the target with frostbite. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
|Bleakwind Storm
|Flying-type
|Special
|5
|95
|80
|May leave the target with frostbite.
|Ceaseless Edge
|Dark-type
|Physical
|15
|65
|90
|Will damage the target for several turns.
|Chloroblast
|Grass-type
|Special
|5
|120
|95
|Damages the user and lowers their speed.
|Dire Claw
|Poison-type
|Physical
|15
|60
|100
|Has a higher chance of potentially landing a critical hit. May leave target poisoned, paralyzed, or drowsy.
|Esper Wing
|Psychic-type
|Special
|10
|75
|90
|Raises the user’s action speed. Has a higher chance of potentially landing a critical hit.
|Headlong Rush
|Ground-type
|Physical
|5
|100
|100
|Lower’s the user’s defenses.
|Infernal Parade
|Ghost-type
|Special
|15
|60
|100
|May burn the target. Attack power is doubled if target has a status condition.
|Lunar Blessing
|Psychic-type
|Status
|10
|N/A
|100
|Heals the user’s status condition and health. Incoming moves have a chance to miss.
|Mountain Gale
|Ice-type
|Physical
|5
|100
|85
|Deals damage to target.
|Mystical Power
|Psychic-type
|Special
|10
|70
|90
|If the Pokémon excels in offensive, its attack stat increases. If it excels in defense, its defense stats increases.
|Power Shift
|Normal-type
|Status
|10
|N/A
|100
|User’s attack and defense stats swap.
|Psyshield Bash
|Psychic-type
|Physical
|10
|70
|90
|May raise user’s defensive stats.
|Raging Fury
|Fire-type
|Physical
|10
|90
|85
|User becomes fixated on using this move.
|Sandsear Storm
|Ground-type
|Special
|5
|95
|80
|May burn the target.
|Shelter
|Steel-type
|Status
|10
|N/A
|100
|Raises the user’s defensive stats. Incoming moves have a chance to miss.
|Springtide Storm
|Fairy-type
|Special
|5
|95
|80
|This move’s additional effects vary based on the Pokémon’s form.
|Stone Axe
|Rock-type
|Physical
|15
|65
|90
|User attempts to land a critical hit.
|Take Heart
|Psychic-type
|Status
|10
|N/A
|100
|The user heals its status conditions and increases it offensive and defensive stats.
|Triple Arrows
|Fighting-type
|Physical
|15
|50
|100
|Increases the chance of future attacks being critical, lowering the target’s defenses.
|Victory Dance
|Fighting-type
|Status
|10
|N/A
|100
|The user’s offensive and defensive stats increase, and the damage health by the user’s moves go up by 50 percent
|Wave Crash
|Water-type
|Physical
|10
|75
|100
|The user takes damage from this attack and it’s action speed increases.
|Windbolt Storm
|Electric-type
|Special
|5
|95
|80
|May leave the target with paralysis.