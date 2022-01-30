More New Wares request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Choy is in need of more wares for his shop again. It’s time to help him out with negotiations again. After all, you need more items too. Tao Hua is back to being unreasonable, but this time Hearty Grains won’t do the trick. Here is how you complete the More New Wares request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will unlock this request after you complete the task of calming down Ursaluna and unlocking the Cobalt Coastlands. You also need to have completed Choy’s previous request, Getting Ahold of New Wares. Once that is done, talk to Choy and he will tell you that Tao Hua won’t sell him any more wares. You need some Pop Pods to help make him more reasonable.

Head to the Beachside Camp or the Coastlands Camp in the Cobalt Coastlands. Make your way down to the beach and search along the coast for Pop Pods. This item appears as a red ball on the beach. Gather three of them, but be careful of the different Pokémon that may attack you in the process.

Once you have three Pop Pods, make your way back to Jubilife Village and talk to Tao Hua in the basement of the Galaxy Team Headquarters. He will agree to give new wares to the general store owner. Talk to Choy and give him the good news. As a reward, you will have additional items you can buy from the store.