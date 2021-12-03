NBA 2K22: Do 2XP Coins carry over from season to season?

Throughout each season in NBA 2K22’s The City, you will have the option to receive special 2XP Coin boosts. These boosts can add a double multiplier towards each XP gain received over a set period of time, something that’s perfect for grinding levels fast. However, do these 2XP Coins carry over from season to season? There’s been a change in how 2K is doing business, so let’s go over it.

If you played Season 1 and Season 2 of NBA 2K22, you might have noticed that 2XP Coins carried over from 1 to 2. This, however, will not be the case going forward.

In the Season 3 Courtside Report brief from the NBA 2K22 development team, it was noted that this change would be occurring. The development team stated that this move was geared towards making XP gains more balanced, and improving the Season-to-Season experience.

Thanks to this new change, it’s now very important to note how many 2XP Coins you have in your collection, and keep in mind when the current Season ends in NBA 2K22. To check the total number of coins remaining, enter the Pause menu and go to the first section, where the reward layout is listed. There’s a 2XP Coins option there, in which you will be able to see how many of these items are left.