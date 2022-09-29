New Club Penguin codes (October 2022)

Club Penguin might have floated off into the distance, but New Club Penguin is keeping the spirit of the game alive. It’s hard to keep a good game down, after all. There are lots of things to see and do in the game. You can play mini-games, adopt pets, create your own fashion and style, decorate your own personal igloo, and hang out with your friends in multiplayer.

How to redeem New Club Penguin codes

To redeem New Club Penguin promo codes, you will need to visit the New Club Penguin website. Make sure that Flash is enabled, then click in the top right of the screen and choose the Unlock Items Online option. You will need to select the account you want the reward to go to, then log in. Click on the “I have a code” option, and then write in the code and hit the Done button.

All active New Club Penguin codes

2MILPIZZAS – Redeem for a special shirt

– Redeem for a special shirt TIMBO – Redeem for Spanish fifth year hat and 5k coins

Redeem for Spanish fifth year hat and 5k coins ONLINESAFETY

FREEHOOD

Expired codes

Most codes in New Club Penguin are short lived and will expire shortly within a few months of being issued. When they expire, we’ll add them to the following list so you can check them codes you have, making sure that what you’re trying to redeem is still valid.