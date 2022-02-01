New Wares Yet Again request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Tao Hua still won’t give Choy a break, even after all of the stuff we brought him. Yet again, you have to play the middle man and unleash your negotiation skills. Talk to Tao Hua and convince him to give more wares to Choy yet again. Here is how you complete the New Wares Yet Again request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You unlock this request after you have completed the Coronet Highlands and unlock the Alabaster Icelands. FInd Choy in front of his shop and he will request your help for more wares. This time you need to find some Snow Radishes for Tao Hua so that you can convince him to give more wares to Choy. Onward to the Alabaster Icelands!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sand Radishes are a little harder to find than most of the other crafting items in the game. They can only be found in one location. When you get to the Alabaster Icelands, head east to the area known as Heart’s Crag. If you have the Pearl Settlement unlocked, the trip will be much shorter since you can fast travel there. You are looking for a plant with bluish-green leaves on it.

Find three Sand Radishes, return to the village, and talk to Tao Hua. He will accept the offer and give Choy more items for the shop. Thankfully, Tao Hua’s daughter also shows up and puts an end to Tao Hua’s hatred of Choy as well.