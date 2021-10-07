NHL 22 player ratings: The best left and right wingers

Left and right wingers do so much on the ice, and for the most part, the top players can create havoc on the forecheck, clog up passing lanes in the neutral zone, and also have a knack for finding the back of the net. NHL 22 is ready for launch, so you might be wondering which wingers are the top of their position to start the year.

Let’s take a look, starting with the best left wingers in NHL 22:

Left Wing

Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin (92 OVR) Bruins LW Brad Marchand (91 OVR) Rangers LW Artemi Panarin (91 OVR) Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau (90 OVR) Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov (88 OVR) Jets LW Kyle Connor (88 OVR) Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk (88 OVR) Penguins LW Jake Guentzel (87 OVR) Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog (87 OVR) Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau (87 OVR)

“Ovi” still reigns supreme among players at his position, as the former Hart Trophy winner clocks in to start the year at 92 OVR. Bruins winger Brad Marchand and Rangers forward Artemi Panarin round out the top three.

Here’s a look at the best right wingers in NHL 22:

Right Wing

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane (92 OVR) Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov (92 OVR) Bruins RW David Pastrnak (91 OVR) Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen (90 OVR) Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner (90 OVR) Golden Knights RW Mark Stone (89 OVR) Blackhawks RW Alex DeBrincat (88 OVR) Jets RW Blake Wheeler (88 OVR) Hurricanes RW Andrei Svechnikov (87 OVR) Canucks RW Brock Boeser (87 OVR)

After a monster 2020-21 campaign, Patrick Kane moves up to the top of the list. Kane is tied with Nikita Kucherov, who missed all of the regular season last year before coming back and helping Tampa win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.