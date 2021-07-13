Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – All confirmed characters so far
Who is joining Spongebob and Sandy in this Smash Bros-like fighting game?
Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, and many other of your childhood heroes will be fighting it out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this fall, and it already has a large roster that has been announced. Inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series, this platform fighter is exciting fans across the world. Here are all the characters we know about so far.
I’m ready! I’m ready!
Spongebob will be battling it out with the following characters:
- Sandy Cheeks
- Patrick Star
- Danny Phantom
- Lincoln Loud
- Lucy Loud
- Oblina
- Powdered Toast Man
- Michaelangelo
- Leonardo
- Nigel Thornberry
- Reptar
- Zim
- Helga
Oh, the nostalgia!
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to have a perfect mix between the old and the new with franchises like The Wild Thornberries and Hey Arnold! represented alongside newer shows, such as The Loud House.
More character reveals are on the way from the publisher of the game Game Mill Entertainment. On Twitter, the company said that they’re “not ready to give the exact number [of the roster] quite yet.”
What other characters could appear in the game?
There are still some major franchises that haven’t been represented in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as of yet. Here are some of the major ones:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- The Fairly Odd Parents
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- CatDog (CatDog)
- The Angry Beavers
- Rocket Power
- My Life as a Teenage Robot
- Back at the Barnyard
- The Legend of Korra
We’d love to see Aang, Katara, Zuko, Toph, and even Sokka join the fray alongside Timmy Turner and Jimmy Neutron. There’s a lot of potential, and the stages for each of these properties would be fun to play on.
In addition, we still could see more characters based on the franchises we already have in the game. Raphael and Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, and the titular Arnold from Hey Arnold! could also participate. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this list.