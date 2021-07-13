Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – All confirmed characters so far

Spongebob Squarepants, Danny Phantom, and many other of your childhood heroes will be fighting it out in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this fall, and it already has a large roster that has been announced. Inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series, this platform fighter is exciting fans across the world. Here are all the characters we know about so far.

I’m ready! I’m ready!

Spongebob will be battling it out with the following characters:

Sandy Cheeks

Patrick Star

Danny Phantom

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Oblina

Powdered Toast Man

Michaelangelo

Leonardo

Nigel Thornberry

Reptar

Zim

Helga

Oh, the nostalgia!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to have a perfect mix between the old and the new with franchises like The Wild Thornberries and Hey Arnold! represented alongside newer shows, such as The Loud House.

More character reveals are on the way from the publisher of the game Game Mill Entertainment. On Twitter, the company said that they’re “not ready to give the exact number [of the roster] quite yet.”

What other characters could appear in the game?

There are still some major franchises that haven’t been represented in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as of yet. Here are some of the major ones:

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Fairly Odd Parents

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

CatDog (CatDog)

The Angry Beavers

Rocket Power

My Life as a Teenage Robot

Back at the Barnyard

The Legend of Korra

We’d love to see Aang, Katara, Zuko, Toph, and even Sokka join the fray alongside Timmy Turner and Jimmy Neutron. There’s a lot of potential, and the stages for each of these properties would be fun to play on.

In addition, we still could see more characters based on the franchises we already have in the game. Raphael and Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, and the titular Arnold from Hey Arnold! could also participate. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this list.