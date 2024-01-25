Palworld Technology List: All Items Unlocked With Technology Points

Recommended Videos

As you level up in Palworld, you earn Technology Points that can be used to unlock new facilities and items for your base. There are several new items for every level you reach and players will have to decide how they want to spend their tech points.

With so many new items unlocked with each new level, players will constantly be wishing for more tech points to spend on these new features. To help you make the decision, we’re compiling a full Palworld Technology List so you can spend those Technology Points and Ancient Technology Points wisely.

Note: This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new technology. We will continue to update this guide until it is complete.

Palworld Technology List: All Technology Point Unlocks

New levels bring new Palworld Technology to the table. Here’s a breakdown of what gets unlocked at each level, how many Technology Points you’ll need to gain access to it, and the item’s basic use category.

Some items in your list will likely be marked as “Unknown Item.” These items relate to specific Pals and their skills, which means they won’t show up in your technology list until you’ve caught that Pal.

Also, keep in mind that there are some slight differences to this list between Steam and Xbox Game Pass versions of Palworld, though most of the differences have been fixed in recent game updates. This guide was created using the Xbox GamePass version.

Level 1 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Primitive Workbench 0 Structures: Production Stone Axe 0 Items: Tool Stone Pickaxe 0 Items: Tool Hand-held Torch 0 Items: Tool Wooden Club 0 Items: Weapon

Level 2 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Pal Box 1 Structures: Base Management Pal Sphere 1 Items: Tools Campfire 1 Structures: Production Wooden Chest 1 Structures: Storage Repair Bench 1 Structures: Production Wooden Structure Set 2 Structures: Shelter

Level 3 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Old Bow 1 Items: Weapon Arrow 1 Items: Weapon Shoddy Bed 1 Structures: Shelter Straw Pal Bed 2 Structures: Pal Care Repair Kit 1 Items: Tools Cloth 1 Items: Materials

Level 4 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Common Shield 2 Items: Armor Stone Spear 2 Items: Weapon Feed Box 2 Structures: Pal Care Cloth Outfit 2 Items: Armor Alarm Bell 1 Structures: Base Defense Hanging Trap 1 Structures: Base Defense

Level 5 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Ranch 2 Structures: Production Normal Parachute 2 Items: Travel Berry Plantation 2 Structures: Production Fire Bow 2 Items: Weapons Fire Arrow 1 Items: Weapons Wooden Living Room Furniture Set 1 Structures: Shelter

Level 6 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Pal Gear Workbench 2 Structures: Production Statue of Power 2 Structures: Pal Care Mounted Torch 2 Structures: Shelter Rushoar’s Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Foxpark’s Harness 1 Items: Pal Skills Wooden Tavern Furniture Set 1 Structures: Shelter

Level 7 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Logging Site 2 Structures: Production Stone Pit 2 Structures: Production Signboard 1 Structures: Decoration Bat 1 Items: Weapon Melpaca’s Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Celaray’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills

Level 8 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Poison Bow 2 Items: Weapon Poison Arrow 1 Items: Weapon Crusher 2 Structures: Production Jolthog’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills Daedream’s Necklace 2 Items: Pal Skills Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set 1 Structures: Shelter

Level 9 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Tropical Outfit 3 Items: Armor Tundra Outfit 3 Items: Armor Hot Spring 2 Structures: Pal Care Sandbag 2 Structures: Base Defense Direhowl’s Saddled Harness 1 Items: Pal Skills Killamari’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills

Level 10 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Three Shot Bow 2 Items: Weapons Feathered Hair Band 2 Items: Armor Primitive Furnace 2 Structures: Production Bear Trap (Small) 1 Structures: Base Defense Nail 1 Items: Materials Surfent Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills

Level 11 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Metal Axe 2 Items: Tools Metal Pickaxe 2 Items: Tools High Quality Workbench 3 Structures: Production Wooden Gate 2 Structures: Base Defense Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun 1 Items: Pal Skills Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills

Level 12 Palworld Technology List

Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Pelt Armor 2 Items: Armor Meat Cleaver 2 Items: Tools Medieval Medicine Workbench 3 Structures: Production Tanzee’s Assault Rifle 1 Items: Pal Skills Eikthyrdeer Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Houseplant Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 13 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Crossbow 2 Items: Weapons Metal Spear 2 Items: Weapons Training Dummy 2 Structures: Pal Training Cooler Box 2 Structures: Storage Grintale Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Chillet Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills

Level 14 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Mega Sphere 2 Items: Tools Sphere Workbench 3 Structures: Production Wall Torch 2 Structures: Base Lighting Sweepa Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Univolt Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Antique Storage Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 15 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Fire Arrow Crossbow 2 Items: Weapons Wheat Plantation 2 Structures: Production Mill 2 Structures: Production Monitoring Stand 2 Structures: Base Defense Viewing Cage 2 Structures: Pal Management Nitewing Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills

Level 16 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Mega Shield 2 Items: Armor Heat Resistant Pelt Armor 2 Items: Armor Metal Chest 2 Structures: Storage Wooden Defensive Wall 2 Structures: Base Defense Arsox Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Wall-Mounted Houseplant Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 17 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Poison Arrow Crossbow 2 Items: Weapons Cooking Pot 2 Structures: Production Heater 2 Structures: Production Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher 2 Items: Pal Skills Flopie’s Necklace 2 Items: Pal Skills Fireplace Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 18 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Mega Glider 2 Items: Tools Cold Resistant Pelt Armor 3 Items: Armor Stone Structure Set 3 Structures: Shelter Cooler 2 Structures: Storage Tocotoco’s Gloves 2 Items: Pal Skills Carpet Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 19 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Breeding Farm 2 Items: Weapons Cement 1 Structures: Production Large Toolbox 2 Structures: Production Dinossom Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Digtoise’s Headband 2 Items: Pal Skills Antique Chair Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 20 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Giga Sphere 3 Items: Tools Weapon Workbench 3 Structures: Production Flame Cauldron 2 Structures: Production Broncherry Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Hangyu’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills Antique Storage Cabinet Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 21 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Musket 3 Items: Tools Gunpowder 2 Structures: Production Coarse Ammo 1 Structures: Production Vanwyrm Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Elphidran Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Antique Desk Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 22 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Stun Baton 2 Items: Weapons Bear Trap (Large) 2 Structures: Base Defense Kingpaca Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Dazzi’s Necklace 2 Items: Pal Skills Antique Couch Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 23 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Metal Armor 2 Items: Armor Metal Helm 2 Items: Armor Water Fountain 2 Structures: Decoration Maraith Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Galeclaw’s Gloves 1 Items: Pal Skills Antique Bath Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 24 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Fluffy Pal Bed 2 Structures: Pal Care Flower Bed 2 Structures: Production Serfent Terra Saddle 1 Items: Pal Skills Mossandra’s Grenade Launcher 2 Items: Pal Skills Azurobe Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Antique Mirror Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 25 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Makeshift Handgun 3 Items: Weapons Heat Resistant Metal Armor 2 Items: Armor Silo 2 Structures: Storage Mossandra Lux’s Grenade Launcher 2 Items: Pal Skills Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Piano Furniture Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 26 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Power Generator 3 Structures: Production Lamp 1 Structures: Lighting Mounted Crossbow 2 Structures: Base Defense Fenglope Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Rayhound Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Metal Shelf Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 27 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Hyper Sphere 3 Items: Tools Sphere Assembly Line 3 Structures: Production Cold Resistant Metal Armor 2 Items: Armor Ceiling Lamp 1 Structures: Lighting Broncherry Aqua Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Bathroom Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 28 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Giga Shield 2 Items: Tools Production Assembly Line 3 Structures: Production Stump and Axe 2 Structures: Production Water Elphidran Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Mammorest Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Antique High-Quality Furniture Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 29 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Handgun 3 Items: Weapons Handgun Ammo 1 Items: Weapons Defensive Wall 2 Structures: Base Defense Dinossom Lux Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Reindrix Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills

Level 30 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Mine 2 Structures: Base Defense Fine Bed 2 Structures: Shelter Metal Structure Set 4 Structures: Shelter Pickaxe and Helmet 2 Structures: Production Kitsun Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Pyrin Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills

Level 31 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category High Quality Hot Spring 3 Structures: Pal Care Frag Grenade 2 Items: Weapons Stone Gate 2 Structures: Base Defense Reptyro Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Hangyu Cryst’s Gloves ? Items: Pal Skills Clock Set 1 Structuers: Decoration

Level 32 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Production Assembly Line II 3 Structures: Production Shock Grenade 2 Items: Weapon Tomato Plantation 2 Structures: Production Witch Cauldron 2 Structures: Production Blazehowl Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Storage Container Set 1 Structures: Storage

Level 33 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Polymer 2 Items: Materials Electric Mine 2 Structures: Base Defense Snowman 2 Structures: Decoration Helzephyr Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Dark Pyrin Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Metal Chair and Desk Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 34 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Improved Furnace 4 Structures: Production Refined Metal Axe 2 Items: Tools Refined Metal Pickaxe 2 Items: Tools Refined Metal Spear 3 Items: Tools Beakon Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Antique Lamp Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 35 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Ultra Sphere 4 Items: Tools Sphere Assembly Line II 5 Structures: Production Circuit Board 2 Items: Tools Carbon Fiber 2 Items: Materials Blazehowl Noct Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Ironwood Table Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 36 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Single-shot Rifle 3 Items: Weapon Rifle Ammo 2 Items: Weapon High Quality Cloth 2 Items: Materials Large Pal Bed 2 Structures: Pal Care Quivern Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Outdoor Furniture Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 37 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Refined Metal Armor 3 Items: Armor Refined Metal Helm 3 Items: Armor Ice Grenade 2 Items: Weapon Ragnahawk Saddle 3 Items: Pal Skills Reptyro Cryst Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Metal Barrel Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 38 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Refrigerator 2 Structures: Storage Lettuce Plantation 3 Structures: Production Ice Mine 2 Structures: Production Blazamut Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Faleris Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills

Level 39 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Double-barreled Shotgun 3 Items: Weapon Shotgun Shells 2 Items: Weapon Refined Metal Chest 3 Structures: Storage Jormuntide Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Leather Chair Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 40 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Heat Resistant Metal Armor 4 Items: Armor Giga Glider 3 Items: Tools Mounted Machine Gun 3 Items: Weapon Suzaku Saddle 4 Items: Pal Skills Grizzbolt’s Minigun 4 Items: Pal Skills Street Lamp Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 41 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Incendiary Grenade 2 Items: Weapon Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor 4 Items: Armor Electric Kitchen 3 Structures: Production Electric Heater 3 Structures: Pal Care Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Amusement Furniture Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 42 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Pump-action Shotgun 4 Items: Weapon Electric Cooler 3 Structures: Storage Iron Gate 2 Structures: Pal Defense Kingpaca Cryst Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Emergency Exit Sign Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 43 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Hyper Shield 3 Items: Armor Electric Medicine Workbench 3 Structures: Production Metal Defensive Wall 1 Structures: Base Defense Suzaku Aqua Saddle 4 Items: Pal Skills Jormuntide Ignis Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills

Level 44 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Legendary Sphere 5 Items: Tools Electric Furnace 5 Structures: Production Sword 3 Items: Weapon Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher ? Items: Pal Skills Wumpo Saddle 4 Items: Pal Skills

Level 45 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Assault Rifle 4 Items: Weapons Assault Rifle Ammo 1 Items: Weapons Wumpo Botan Saddle 4 Items: Pal Skills Mammorest Cryst Saddle 2 Items: Pal Skills Traffic Control Set 1 Structures: Decoration

Level 46 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Pal Metal Armor 4 Items: Pal Armor Pal Metal Helm 4 Items: Pal Armor Large Mounted Lamp 2 Structures: Lighting Relaxsaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher 4 Items: Pal Skills Road Sign Set 1 Structures: Decorations

Level 47 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Weapon Assembly Line II 5 Structures: Production Large Ceiling Fan 1 Structures: Shelter Astegon Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Shadowbeak Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills

Level 48 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Heat Resistant Metal Pal Armor 5 Items: Pal Armor Electric Pylon 2 Structures: Base Defense Frostallion Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills

Level 49 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Rocket Launcher 5 Items: Weapon Rocket Ammo 2 Items: Weapon Paladius Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills Necromus Saddle ? Items: Pal Skills

Level 50 Palworld Technology



Technology Technology Points to Unlock Category Cold Resistant Metal Pal Armor 5 Items: Pal Armor Mounted Missile Launcher 3 Structures: Shelter Jetragon’s Missile Launcher ? Items: Pal Skills

Palworld Ancient Technology List: All Ancient Technology Point Unlocks

As you reach higher levels in Palworld, you’ll get access to Ancient Technology. There are fewer of these items overall, and the Ancient Technology Points are harder to come by, earned primarily by battling bosses. Here’s the list of Ancient Technology items in Palworld.

Ancient Technology Required Player Level Ancient Technology Points to Unlock Category Egg Incubator 8 2 Structures: Pal Care Small Feed Bag 10 Items: Pal Care Grappling Gun 12 1 Items: Weapons Pal Essence Condenser 14 1 Items: Pal Training Mega Grappling Gun 17 2 (Must Unlock Grappling Gun First) Items: Weapon Average Feed Bag 20 2 (Must Unlock Small Feed Bag FIrst) Items: Pal Care Hip Lantern 22 2 Items: Tools Large Feed Bag 26 3 (Must Unlock Average Feed Bag First) Items: Pal Care Single-Shot Sphere Launcher 29 4 Items: Tools Giga Grappling Gun 32 3 (Must Unlock Mega Grappling Gun First) Items: Weapon Huge Feed Bag 35 4 (Must Unlock Large Feed Bag First) Items: Pal Care Scatter Sphere Launcher 38 5 Items: Tools Lily’s Spear 40 3 Items: Weapons Decal Gun Set 42 1 Items: Weapons Hyper Grappling Gun 47 4 (Must Unlock Giga Grappling Gun First) Items: Weapons Homing Sphere Launcher 50 5 Items: Tools