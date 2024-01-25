Palworld Technology List: All Items Unlocked With Technology Points

As you level up in Palworld, you earn Technology Points that can be used to unlock new facilities and items for your base. There are several new items for every level you reach and players will have to decide how they want to spend their tech points.
With so many new items unlocked with each new level, players will constantly be wishing for more tech points to spend on these new features. To help you make the decision, we’re compiling a full Palworld Technology List so you can spend those Technology Points and Ancient Technology Points wisely.
Note:This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new technology. We will continue to update this guide until it is complete.
Palworld Technology List: All Technology Point Unlocks
New levels bring new Palworld Technology to the table. Here’s a breakdown of what gets unlocked at each level, how many Technology Points you’ll need to gain access to it, and the item’s basic use category.
Some items in your list will likely be marked as “Unknown Item.” These items relate to specific Pals and their skills, which means they won’t show up in your technology list until you’ve caught that Pal.
Also, keep in mind that there are some slight differences to this list between Steam and Xbox Game Pass versions of Palworld, though most of the differences have been fixed in recent game updates. This guide was created using the Xbox GamePass version.
Level 1 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Primitive Workbench
0
Structures: Production
Stone Axe
0
Items: Tool
Stone Pickaxe
0
Items: Tool
Hand-held Torch
0
Items: Tool
Wooden Club
0
Items: Weapon
Level 2 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Pal Box
1
Structures: Base Management
Pal Sphere
1
Items: Tools
Campfire
1
Structures:Production
Wooden Chest
1
Structures: Storage
Repair Bench
1
Structures: Production
Wooden Structure Set
2
Structures: Shelter
Level 3 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Old Bow
1
Items: Weapon
Arrow
1
Items: Weapon
Shoddy Bed
1
Structures:Shelter
Straw Pal Bed
2
Structures:Pal Care
Repair Kit
1
Items: Tools
Cloth
1
Items: Materials
Level 4 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Common Shield
2
Items: Armor
Stone Spear
2
Items: Weapon
Feed Box
2
Structures:Pal Care
Cloth Outfit
2
Items: Armor
Alarm Bell
1
Structures: Base Defense
Hanging Trap
1
Structures: Base Defense
Level 5 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Ranch
2
Structures: Production
Normal Parachute
2
Items: Travel
Berry Plantation
2
Structures:Production
Fire Bow
2
Items: Weapons
Fire Arrow
1
Items: Weapons
Wooden Living Room Furniture Set
1
Structures:Shelter
Level 6 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Pal Gear Workbench
2
Structures: Production
Statue of Power
2
Structures: Pal Care
Mounted Torch
2
Structures:Shelter
Rushoar’s Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Foxpark’s Harness
1
Items: Pal Skills
Wooden Tavern Furniture Set
1
Structures:Shelter
Level 7 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Logging Site
2
Structures:Production
Stone Pit
2
Structures: Production
Signboard
1
Structures:Decoration
Bat
1
Items: Weapon
Melpaca’s Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Celaray’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Level 8 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Poison Bow
2
Items: Weapon
Poison Arrow
1
Items: Weapon
Crusher
2
Structures:Production
Jolthog’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Daedream’s Necklace
2
Items: Pal Skills
Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set
1
Structures: Shelter
Level 9 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Tropical Outfit
3
Items: Armor
Tundra Outfit
3
Items: Armor
Hot Spring
2
Structures:Pal Care
Sandbag
2
Structures: Base Defense
Direhowl’s Saddled Harness
1
Items: Pal Skills
Killamari’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Level 10 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Three Shot Bow
2
Items: Weapons
Feathered Hair Band
2
Items: Armor
Primitive Furnace
2
Structures:Production
Bear Trap(Small)
1
Structures: Base Defense
Nail
1
Items: Materials
Surfent Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Level 11 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Metal Axe
2
Items: Tools
Metal Pickaxe
2
Items: Tools
High Quality Workbench
3
Structures:Production
Wooden Gate
2
Structures: Base Defense
Lifmunk’s Submachine Gun
1
Items: Pal Skills
Jolthog Cryst’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Level 12 Palworld Technology List
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Pelt Armor
2
Items: Armor
Meat Cleaver
2
Items: Tools
Medieval Medicine Workbench
3
Structures:Production
Tanzee’s Assault Rifle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Eikthyrdeer Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Houseplant Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 13 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Crossbow
2
Items: Weapons
Metal Spear
2
Items: Weapons
Training Dummy
2
Structures:Pal Training
Cooler Box
2
Structures: Storage
Grintale Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Chillet Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Level 14 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Mega Sphere
2
Items: Tools
Sphere Workbench
3
Structures: Production
Wall Torch
2
Structures: Base Lighting
Sweepa Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Univolt Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Storage Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 15 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Fire Arrow Crossbow
2
Items: Weapons
Wheat Plantation
2
Structures: Production
Mill
2
Structures:Production
Monitoring Stand
2
Structures: Base Defense
Viewing Cage
2
Structures: Pal Management
Nitewing Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Level 16 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Mega Shield
2
Items: Armor
Heat Resistant Pelt Armor
2
Items: Armor
Metal Chest
2
Structures:Storage
Wooden Defensive Wall
2
Structures: Base Defense
Arsox Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Wall-Mounted Houseplant Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 17 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Poison Arrow Crossbow
2
Items: Weapons
Cooking Pot
2
Structures: Production
Heater
2
Structures:Production
Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher
2
Items: Pal Skills
Flopie’s Necklace
2
Items: Pal Skills
Fireplace Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 18 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Mega Glider
2
Items: Tools
Cold Resistant Pelt Armor
3
Items: Armor
Stone Structure Set
3
Structures:Shelter
Cooler
2
Structures: Storage
Tocotoco’s Gloves
2
Items: Pal Skills
Carpet Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 19 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Breeding Farm
2
Items: Weapons
Cement
1
Structures: Production
Large Toolbox
2
Structures:Production
Dinossom Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Digtoise’s Headband
2
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Chair Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 20 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Giga Sphere
3
Items: Tools
Weapon Workbench
3
Structures: Production
Flame Cauldron
2
Structures:Production
Broncherry Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Hangyu’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Storage Cabinet Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 21 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Musket
3
Items: Tools
Gunpowder
2
Structures: Production
Coarse Ammo
1
Structures:Production
Vanwyrm Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Elphidran Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Desk Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 22 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Stun Baton
2
Items: Weapons
Bear Trap (Large)
2
Structures: Base Defense
Kingpaca Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Dazzi’s Necklace
2
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Couch Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 23 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Metal Armor
2
Items: Armor
Metal Helm
2
Items: Armor
Water Fountain
2
Structures: Decoration
Maraith Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Galeclaw’s Gloves
1
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Bath Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 24 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Fluffy Pal Bed
2
Structures: Pal Care
Flower Bed
2
Structures: Production
Serfent Terra Saddle
1
Items: Pal Skills
Mossandra’s Grenade Launcher
2
Items: Pal Skills
Azurobe Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Mirror Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 25 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Makeshift Handgun
3
Items: Weapons
Heat Resistant Metal Armor
2
Items: Armor
Silo
2
Structures: Storage
Mossandra Lux’s Grenade Launcher
2
Items: Pal Skills
Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Piano Furniture Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 26 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Power Generator
3
Structures: Production
Lamp
1
Structures: Lighting
Mounted Crossbow
2
Structures: Base Defense
Fenglope Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Rayhound Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Metal Shelf Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 27 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Hyper Sphere
3
Items: Tools
Sphere Assembly Line
3
Structures: Production
Cold Resistant Metal Armor
2
Items: Armor
Ceiling Lamp
1
Structures: Lighting
Broncherry Aqua Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Bathroom Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 28 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Giga Shield
2
Items: Tools
Production Assembly Line
3
Structures: Production
Stump and Axe
2
Structures: Production
Water ElphidranSaddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Mammorest Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Antique High-Quality Furniture Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 29 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Handgun
3
Items: Weapons
Handgun Ammo
1
Items: Weapons
Defensive Wall
2
Structures: Base Defense
Dinossom Lux Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Reindrix Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Level 30 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Mine
2
Structures: Base Defense
Fine Bed
2
Structures: Shelter
Metal Structure Set
4
Structures: Shelter
Pickaxe and Helmet
2
Structures: Production
Kitsun Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Pyrin Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Level 31 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
High Quality Hot Spring
3
Structures:Pal Care
Frag Grenade
2
Items: Weapons
Stone Gate
2
Structures: Base Defense
Reptyro Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Hangyu Cryst’s Gloves
?
Items: Pal Skills
Clock Set
1
Structuers: Decoration
Level 32 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Production Assembly Line II
3
Structures: Production
Shock Grenade
2
Items: Weapon
Tomato Plantation
2
Structures: Production
Witch Cauldron
2
Structures: Production
Blazehowl Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Storage Container Set
1
Structures: Storage
Level 33 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Polymer
2
Items: Materials
Electric Mine
2
Structures: Base Defense
Snowman
2
Structures: Decoration
Helzephyr Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Dark Pyrin Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Metal Chair and Desk Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 34 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Improved Furnace
4
Structures: Production
Refined Metal Axe
2
Items: Tools
Refined Metal Pickaxe
2
Items: Tools
Refined Metal Spear
3
Items: Tools
Beakon Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Antique Lamp Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 35 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Ultra Sphere
4
Items: Tools
Sphere Assembly Line II
5
Structures: Production
Circuit Board
2
Items: Tools
Carbon Fiber
2
Items: Materials
Blazehowl Noct Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Ironwood Table Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 36 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Single-shot Rifle
3
Items: Weapon
Rifle Ammo
2
Items: Weapon
High Quality Cloth
2
Items: Materials
Large Pal Bed
2
Structures: Pal Care
Quivern Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Outdoor Furniture Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 37 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Refined Metal Armor
3
Items:Armor
Refined Metal Helm
3
Items: Armor
Ice Grenade
2
Items: Weapon
Ragnahawk Saddle
3
Items: Pal Skills
Reptyro Cryst Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Metal Barrel Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 38 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Refrigerator
2
Structures: Storage
Lettuce Plantation
3
Structures: Production
Ice Mine
2
Structures: Production
Blazamut Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Faleris Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Level 39 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Double-barreled Shotgun
3
Items:Weapon
Shotgun Shells
2
Items: Weapon
Refined Metal Chest
3
Structures: Storage
Jormuntide Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Leather Chair Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 40 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Heat Resistant Metal Armor
4
Items:Armor
Giga Glider
3
Items: Tools
Mounted Machine Gun
3
Items: Weapon
Suzaku Saddle
4
Items: Pal Skills
Grizzbolt’s Minigun
4
Items: Pal Skills
Street Lamp Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 41 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Incendiary Grenade
2
Items:Weapon
Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
4
Items: Armor
Electric Kitchen
3
Structures: Production
Electric Heater
3
Structures: Pal Care
Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Amusement Furniture Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 42 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Pump-action Shotgun
4
Items:Weapon
Electric Cooler
3
Structures: Storage
Iron Gate
2
Structures: Pal Defense
Kingpaca Cryst Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Emergency Exit Sign Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 43 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Hyper Shield
3
Items:Armor
Electric Medicine Workbench
3
Structures: Production
Metal Defensive Wall
1
Structures: Base Defense
Suzaku Aqua Saddle
4
Items: Pal Skills
Jormuntide Ignis Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Level 44 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Legendary Sphere
5
Items:Tools
Electric Furnace
5
Structures: Production
Sword
3
Items: Weapon
Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher
?
Items: Pal Skills
Wumpo Saddle
4
Items: Pal Skills
Level 45 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Assault Rifle
4
Items:Weapons
Assault Rifle Ammo
1
Items: Weapons
Wumpo Botan Saddle
4
Items: Pal Skills
Mammorest Cryst Saddle
2
Items: Pal Skills
Traffic Control Set
1
Structures: Decoration
Level 46 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Pal Metal Armor
4
Items: Pal Armor
Pal Metal Helm
4
Items: Pal Armor
Large Mounted Lamp
2
Structures: Lighting
Relaxsaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher
4
Items: Pal Skills
Road Sign Set
1
Structures: Decorations
Level 47 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Weapon Assembly Line II
5
Structures: Production
Large Ceiling Fan
1
Structures: Shelter
Astegon Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Shadowbeak Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Level 48 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Heat Resistant Metal Pal Armor
5
Items: Pal Armor
Electric Pylon
2
Structures: Base Defense
Frostallion Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Level 49 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Rocket Launcher
5
Items: Weapon
Rocket Ammo
2
Items: Weapon
Paladius Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Necromus Saddle
?
Items: Pal Skills
Level 50 Palworld Technology
Technology
Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Cold Resistant Metal Pal Armor
5
Items: Pal Armor
Mounted Missile Launcher
3
Structures: Shelter
Jetragon’s Missile Launcher
?
Items: Pal Skills
Note:This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new technology. We will continue to update this guide.
Palworld Ancient Technology List: All Ancient Technology Point Unlocks
As you reach higher levels in Palworld, you’ll get access to Ancient Technology. There are fewer of these items overall, and the Ancient Technology Points are harder to come by, earned primarily by battling bosses. Here’s the list of Ancient Technology items in Palworld.
Ancient Technology
Required Player Level
Ancient Technology Points to Unlock
Category
Egg Incubator
8
2
Structures: Pal Care
Small Feed Bag
10
Items: Pal Care
Grappling Gun
12
1
Items: Weapons
Pal Essence Condenser
14
1
Items: Pal Training
Mega Grappling Gun
17
2 (Must Unlock Grappling Gun First)
Items: Weapon
Average Feed Bag
20
2 (Must Unlock Small Feed Bag FIrst)
Items: Pal Care
Hip Lantern
22
2
Items: Tools
Large Feed Bag
26
3 (Must Unlock Average Feed Bag First)
Items: Pal Care
Single-Shot Sphere Launcher
29
4
Items: Tools
Giga Grappling Gun
32
3 (Must Unlock Mega Grappling Gun First)
Items: Weapon
Huge Feed Bag
35
4 (Must Unlock Large Feed Bag First)
Items: Pal Care
Scatter Sphere Launcher
38
5
Items: Tools
Lily’s Spear
40
3
Items: Weapons
Decal Gun Set
42
1
Items: Weapons
Hyper Grappling Gun
47
4 (Must Unlock Giga Grappling Gun First)
Items: Weapons
Homing Sphere Launcher
50
5
Items: Tools
Note:This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new ancient technology. We will continue to update this guide.
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. Her love of Dungeons & Dragons and RPGs is apparent through her writing (and the number of D20 items in her wardrobe). She also loves a good cozy game and trying out new genres whenever she can. When she's not writing or gaming, Amanda is probably reading all the books, baking something, or taking her high-energy dog for one of many daily walks.