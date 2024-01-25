Palworld Technology List: All Items Unlocked With Technology Points

The amount of unlockable tech in Palworld can get overwhelming, so here’s a full list to help you decide how to spend those points.

Palworld Technology List

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recommended Videos

As you level up in Palworld, you earn Technology Points that can be used to unlock new facilities and items for your base. There are several new items for every level you reach and players will have to decide how they want to spend their tech points.

With so many new items unlocked with each new level, players will constantly be wishing for more tech points to spend on these new features. To help you make the decision, we’re compiling a full Palworld Technology List so you can spend those Technology Points and Ancient Technology Points wisely.

Table of Contents

Related: Best Pals to Farm Iron, Ore & Paldium in Palworld (Mining Pals)

Note: This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new technology. We will continue to update this guide until it is complete.

Palworld Technology List: All Technology Point Unlocks

New levels bring new Palworld Technology to the table. Here’s a breakdown of what gets unlocked at each level, how many Technology Points you’ll need to gain access to it, and the item’s basic use category.

Some items in your list will likely be marked as “Unknown Item.” These items relate to specific Pals and their skills, which means they won’t show up in your technology list until you’ve caught that Pal.

Also, keep in mind that there are some slight differences to this list between Steam and Xbox Game Pass versions of Palworld, though most of the differences have been fixed in recent game updates. This guide was created using the Xbox GamePass version.

Level 1 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Primitive Workbench Palworld TechnologyPrimitive Workbench0Structures: Production
Stone Axe Palworld TechnologyStone Axe0Items: Tool
Stone Pickaxe Palworld TechnologyStone Pickaxe0Items: Tool
Hand-held torch Palworld TechnologyHand-held Torch0Items: Tool
Wooden Club Palworld TechnologyWooden Club0Items: Weapon

Level 2 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Pal Box Palworld TechnologyPal Box1Structures: Base Management
Pal Sphere Palworld TechnologyPal Sphere1Items: Tools
Campfire Palworld TechnologyCampfire1Structures: Production
Wooden Chest Palworld TechnologyWooden Chest1Structures: Storage
Repair Bench Palworld TechnologyRepair Bench1Structures: Production
Wooden Structure Set Palworld TechnologyWooden Structure Set2Structures: Shelter

Level 3 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Old Bow Palworld TechnologyOld Bow1Items: Weapon
Arrow Palworld TechnologyArrow1Items: Weapon
Shoddy Bed Palworld TechnologyShoddy Bed1Structures: Shelter
Straw Pal Bed Palworld TechnologyStraw Pal Bed2Structures: Pal Care
Repair Kit Palworld TechnologyRepair Kit1Items: Tools
Cloth Palworld TechnologyCloth1Items: Materials

Level 4 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Common Shield Palworld TechnologyCommon Shield2Items: Armor
Stone Spear Palworld TechnologyStone Spear2Items: Weapon
Feed Box Palworld Technology ListFeed Box2Structures: Pal Care
Cloth Outfit Palworld Technology ListCloth Outfit2Items: Armor
Alarm Bell Palworld TechnologyAlarm Bell1Structures: Base Defense
Hanging Trap Palworld TechnologyHanging Trap1Structures: Base Defense

Level 5 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Ranch Palworld TechnologyRanch2Structures: Production
Normal Parachute Palworld Technology ListNormal Parachute2Items: Travel
Berry Plantation Palworld TechnologyBerry Plantation2Structures: Production
Fire Bow Palworld TechnologyFire Bow2Items: Weapons
Fire Arrow Palworld Technology ListFire Arrow1Items: Weapons
Wooden Living Room Furniture Set PalworldWooden Living Room Furniture Set1Structures: Shelter

Level 6 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Pal Gear Workbench Pal Skills PalworldPal Gear Workbench2Structures: Production
Statue of Power2Structures: Pal Care
Mounted Torch Palworld TechnologyMounted Torch2Structures: Shelter
Rushoar's Saddle Pal SkillsRushoar’s Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Foxpark's Harness Pal SkillsFoxpark’s Harness1Items: Pal Skills
Wooden Tavern Furniture Set Palworld TechnologyWooden Tavern Furniture Set1Structures: Shelter

Level 7 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Logging Site Palworld TechnologyLogging Site2Structures: Production
Stone Pit Palworld TechnologyStone Pit2Structures: Production
Signboard Palworld TechnologySignboard1Structures: Decoration
Palworld Technology BatBat1Items: Weapon
Melpaca's Saddle Palworld Pal SkillsMelpaca’s Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Celaray's Gloves Palworld Pal SkillsCelaray’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills

Level 8 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Poison Bow Palworld TechnologyPoison Bow2Items: Weapon
Poison Arrow Palworld TechnologyPoison Arrow1Items: Weapon
Crusher Palworld TechnologyCrusher2Structures: Production
Jolthog's Gloves Palworld TechnologyJolthog’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills
Daedream's Necklace Palworld Technology ListDaedream’s Necklace2Items: Pal Skills
Wooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set PalworldWooden Tavern Cabinet Furniture Set1Structures: Shelter

Level 9 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Tropical Outfit Palworld TechnologyTropical Outfit3Items: Armor
Tundra Outfit Palworld TechnologyTundra Outfit3Items: Armor
Hot Spring Palworld TechnologyHot Spring2Structures: Pal Care
Palworld Technology SandbagSandbag2Structures: Base Defense
Direhowl's Saddled Harness Palworld Pal SkillsDirehowl’s Saddled Harness1Items: Pal Skills
Killamari's Gloves Palworld Pal SkillsKillamari’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills

Level 10 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Three Shot Bow Technology PalworldThree Shot Bow2Items: Weapons
Feathered Hair Band Palworld TechnologyFeathered Hair Band2Items: Armor
Primitive Furnace Palworld TechnologyPrimitive Furnace2Structures: Production
Small Bear Trap Palworld TechnologyBear Trap (Small)1Structures: Base Defense
Nail Palworld TechnologyNail1Items: Materials
Surfent Saddle PalworldSurfent Saddle1Items: Pal Skills

Level 11 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Palworld Metal Axe TechnologyMetal Axe2Items: Tools
Palworld Technology Metal PickaxeMetal Pickaxe2Items: Tools
High Quality Workbench Palworld TechnologyHigh Quality Workbench3Structures: Production
Palworld Wooden Gate TechnologyWooden Gate2Structures: Base Defense
Lifmunk's Submachine Gun Pal Skills PalworldLifmunk’s Submachine Gun1Items: Pal Skills
Jolthog Cryst's Gloves Palworld Technology ListJolthog Cryst’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills

Level 12 Palworld Technology List

TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Pelt Armor Palworld TEchnologyPelt Armor2Items: Armor
Meat Cleaver Palworld TechnologyMeat Cleaver2Items: Tools
Medieval Medicine Workbench PalworldMedieval Medicine Workbench3Structures: Production
Tanzee's Assault Rifle Palworld TechnologyTanzee’s Assault Rifle1Items: Pal Skills
Eikthyrdeer Saddle Palworld Pal SkillsEikthyrdeer Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Houseplant Set Palworld TechnologyHouseplant Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 13 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Palworld Crossbow Technology ListCrossbow2Items: Weapons
Palworld Technology List Metal SpearMetal Spear2Items: Weapons
Palworld Training DummyTraining Dummy2Structures: Pal Training
Cooler Box Palworld TechCooler Box2Structures: Storage
Grintale Saddle Palworld Technology ListGrintale Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Chillet Saddle Palworld Technology ListChillet Saddle2Items: Pal Skills

Level 14 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Mega Sphere Palworld TechnologyMega Sphere2Items: Tools
Sphere Workbench PalworldSphere Workbench3Structures: Production
Wall Torch Palworld TechnologyWall Torch2Structures: Base Lighting
Sweepa Saddle PalworldSweepa Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Univolt Saddle PalworldUnivolt Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Antique Storage Set PalworldAntique Storage Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 15 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Fire Arrow Crossbow PalworldFire Arrow Crossbow2Items: Weapons
Wheat Plantation PalworldWheat Plantation2Structures: Production
Mill Palworld Technology ListMill2Structures: Production
Monitoring Stand PalworldMonitoring Stand2Structures: Base Defense
Viewing Cage PalworldViewing Cage2Structures: Pal Management
Nitewing Saddle Palworld TechnologyNitewing Saddle1Items: Pal Skills

Level 16 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Mega Shield PalworldMega Shield2Items: Armor
Heat Resistant Pelt Armor PalworldHeat Resistant Pelt Armor2Items: Armor
Metal Chest PalworldMetal Chest2Structures: Storage
Wooden Defensive Wall PalworldWooden Defensive Wall2Structures: Base Defense
Arsox Saddle PalworldArsox Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Wall-Mounted Houseplant Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 17 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Poison Arrow Crossbow2Items: Weapons
Cooking Pot2Structures: Production
Heater2Structures: Production
Pengullet’s Rocket Launcher2Items: Pal Skills
Flopie’s Necklace2Items: Pal Skills
Fireplace Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 18 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Mega Glider2Items: Tools
Cold Resistant Pelt Armor3Items: Armor
Stone Structure Set3Structures: Shelter
Cooler2Structures: Storage
Tocotoco’s Gloves2Items: Pal Skills
Carpet Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 19 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Breeding Farm2Items: Weapons
Cement1Structures: Production
Large Toolbox2Structures: Production
Dinossom Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Digtoise’s Headband2Items: Pal Skills
Antique Chair Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 20 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Giga Sphere3Items: Tools
Weapon Workbench3Structures: Production
Flame Cauldron2Structures: Production
Broncherry Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Hangyu’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills
Antique Storage Cabinet Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 21 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Musket3Items: Tools
Gunpowder2Structures: Production
Coarse Ammo1Structures: Production
Vanwyrm Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Elphidran Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Antique Desk Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 22 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Stun Baton2Items: Weapons
Bear Trap (Large)2Structures: Base Defense
Kingpaca Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Dazzi’s Necklace2Items: Pal Skills
Antique Couch Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 23 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Metal Armor2Items: Armor
Metal Helm2Items: Armor
Water Fountain2Structures: Decoration
Maraith Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Galeclaw’s Gloves1Items: Pal Skills
Antique Bath Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 24 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Fluffy Pal Bed2Structures: Pal Care
Flower Bed2Structures: Production
Serfent Terra Saddle1Items: Pal Skills
Mossandra’s Grenade Launcher2Items: Pal Skills
Azurobe Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Antique Mirror Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 25 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Makeshift Handgun3Items: Weapons
Heat Resistant Metal Armor2Items: Armor
Silo2Structures: Storage
Mossandra Lux’s Grenade Launcher2Items: Pal Skills
Eikthyrdeer Terra Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Piano Furniture Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 26 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Power Generator3Structures: Production
Lamp1Structures: Lighting
Mounted Crossbow2Structures: Base Defense
Fenglope Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Rayhound Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Metal Shelf Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 27 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Hyper Sphere3Items: Tools
Sphere Assembly Line3Structures: Production
Cold Resistant Metal Armor2Items: Armor
Ceiling Lamp1Structures: Lighting
Broncherry Aqua Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Bathroom Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 28 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Giga Shield2Items: Tools
Production Assembly Line3Structures: Production
Stump and Axe2Structures: Production
Water Elphidran Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Mammorest Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Antique High-Quality Furniture Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 29 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Handgun3Items: Weapons
Handgun Ammo1Items: Weapons
Defensive Wall2Structures: Base Defense
Dinossom Lux Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Reindrix Saddle2Items: Pal Skills

Level 30 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Mine2Structures: Base Defense
Fine Bed2Structures: Shelter
Metal Structure Set4Structures: Shelter
Pickaxe and Helmet2Structures: Production
Kitsun Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Pyrin Saddle2Items: Pal Skills

Level 31 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
High Quality Hot Spring3Structures: Pal Care
Frag Grenade2Items: Weapons
Stone Gate2Structures: Base Defense
Reptyro Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Hangyu Cryst’s Gloves?Items: Pal Skills
Clock Set1Structuers: Decoration

Level 32 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Production Assembly Line II3Structures: Production
Shock Grenade2Items: Weapon
Tomato Plantation2Structures: Production
Witch Cauldron2Structures: Production
Blazehowl Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Storage Container Set1Structures: Storage

Level 33 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Polymer2Items: Materials
Electric Mine2Structures: Base Defense
Snowman2Structures: Decoration
Helzephyr Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Dark Pyrin Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Metal Chair and Desk Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 34 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Improved Furnace4Structures: Production
Refined Metal Axe2Items: Tools
Refined Metal Pickaxe2Items: Tools
Refined Metal Spear3Items: Tools
Beakon Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Antique Lamp Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 35 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Ultra Sphere4Items: Tools
Sphere Assembly Line II5Structures: Production
Circuit Board2Items: Tools
Carbon Fiber2Items: Materials
Blazehowl Noct Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Ironwood Table Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 36 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Single-shot Rifle3Items: Weapon
Rifle Ammo2Items: Weapon
High Quality Cloth2Items: Materials
Large Pal Bed2Structures: Pal Care
Quivern Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Outdoor Furniture Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 37 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Refined Metal Armor3Items: Armor
Refined Metal Helm3Items: Armor
Ice Grenade2Items: Weapon
Ragnahawk Saddle3Items: Pal Skills
Reptyro Cryst Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Metal Barrel Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 38 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Refrigerator2Structures: Storage
Lettuce Plantation3Structures: Production
Ice Mine2Structures: Production
Blazamut Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Faleris Saddle?Items: Pal Skills

Level 39 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Double-barreled Shotgun3Items: Weapon
Shotgun Shells2Items: Weapon
Refined Metal Chest3Structures: Storage
Jormuntide Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Leather Chair Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 40 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Heat Resistant Metal Armor4Items: Armor
Giga Glider3Items: Tools
Mounted Machine Gun3Items: Weapon
Suzaku Saddle4Items: Pal Skills
Grizzbolt’s Minigun4Items: Pal Skills
Street Lamp Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 41 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Incendiary Grenade2Items: Weapon
Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor4Items: Armor
Electric Kitchen3Structures: Production
Electric Heater3Structures: Pal Care
Vanwyrm Cryst Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Amusement Furniture Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 42 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Pump-action Shotgun4Items: Weapon
Electric Cooler3Structures: Storage
Iron Gate2Structures: Pal Defense
Kingpaca Cryst Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Emergency Exit Sign Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 43 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Hyper Shield3Items: Armor
Electric Medicine Workbench3Structures: Production
Metal Defensive Wall1Structures: Base Defense
Suzaku Aqua Saddle4Items: Pal Skills
Jormuntide Ignis Saddle?Items: Pal Skills

Level 44 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Legendary Sphere5Items: Tools
Electric Furnace5Structures: Production
Sword3Items: Weapon
Relaxaurus’ Missile Launcher?Items: Pal Skills
Wumpo Saddle4Items: Pal Skills

Level 45 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Assault Rifle4Items: Weapons
Assault Rifle Ammo1Items: Weapons
Wumpo Botan Saddle4Items: Pal Skills
Mammorest Cryst Saddle2Items: Pal Skills
Traffic Control Set1Structures: Decoration

Level 46 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Pal Metal Armor4Items: Pal Armor
Pal Metal Helm4Items: Pal Armor
Large Mounted Lamp2Structures: Lighting
Relaxsaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher4Items: Pal Skills
Road Sign Set1Structures: Decorations

Level 47 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Weapon Assembly Line II5Structures: Production
Large Ceiling Fan1Structures: Shelter
Astegon Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Shadowbeak Saddle?Items: Pal Skills

Level 48 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Heat Resistant Metal Pal Armor5Items: Pal Armor
Electric Pylon2Structures: Base Defense
Frostallion Saddle?Items: Pal Skills

Level 49 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Rocket Launcher5Items: Weapon
Rocket Ammo2Items: Weapon
Paladius Saddle?Items: Pal Skills
Necromus Saddle?Items: Pal Skills

Level 50 Palworld Technology


TechnologyTechnology Points to UnlockCategory
Cold Resistant Metal Pal Armor5Items: Pal Armor
Mounted Missile Launcher3Structures: Shelter
Jetragon’s Missile Launcher?Items: Pal Skills

Note: This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new technology. We will continue to update this guide.

Palworld Ancient Technology List: All Ancient Technology Point Unlocks

As you reach higher levels in Palworld, you’ll get access to Ancient Technology. There are fewer of these items overall, and the Ancient Technology Points are harder to come by, earned primarily by battling bosses. Here’s the list of Ancient Technology items in Palworld.

Ancient TechnologyRequired Player LevelAncient Technology Points to UnlockCategory
Egg Incubator Palworld Ancient TechnologyEgg Incubator82Structures: Pal Care
Small Feed Bag Ancient Tech PalworldSmall Feed Bag10Items: Pal Care
Grappling Gun Ancient Technology PalworldGrappling Gun121Items: Weapons
Pal Essence Converter Palworld Ancient TechnologyPal Essence Condenser141Items: Pal Training
Mega Grappling Gun PalworldMega Grappling Gun172 (Must Unlock Grappling Gun First)Items: Weapon
Average Feed Bag PalworldAverage Feed Bag202 (Must Unlock Small Feed Bag FIrst)Items: Pal Care
Hip Lantern PalworldHip Lantern222Items: Tools
Large Feed Bag PalworldLarge Feed Bag263 (Must Unlock Average Feed Bag First)Items: Pal Care
Scatter Sphere Launcher Palworld Ancient TechnologySingle-Shot Sphere Launcher294Items: Tools
Giga Grappling Gun Palworld Ancient TechnologyGiga Grappling Gun323 (Must Unlock Mega Grappling Gun First)Items: Weapon
Huge Feed Bag Palworld Ancient TechnologyHuge Feed Bag354 (Must Unlock Large Feed Bag First)Items: Pal Care
Scatter Sphere Launcher Palworld Ancient TechnologyScatter Sphere Launcher385Items: Tools
Lily's Sphere Palworld Ancient TechnologyLily’s Spear403Items: Weapons
Decal Gun Set Palworld Ancient TechnologyDecal Gun Set421Items: Weapons
Giga Grappling Gun Palworld Ancient TechnologyHyper Grappling Gun474 (Must Unlock Giga Grappling Gun First)Items: Weapons
Scatter Sphere Launcher Palworld Ancient TechnologyHoming Sphere Launcher505Items: Tools

Note: This guide is still in progress as we play through Palworld and unlock new ancient technology. We will continue to update this guide.

About the author

Amanda Kay Oaks

http://Gamepur.com

Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. Her love of Dungeons & Dragons and RPGs is apparent through her writing (and the number of D20 items in her wardrobe). She also loves a good cozy game and trying out new genres whenever she can. When she's not writing or gaming, Amanda is probably reading all the books, baking something, or taking her high-energy dog for one of many daily walks.

More Stories by Amanda Kay Oaks

© 2024, Gamepur. All rights reserved